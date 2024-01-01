Winner: The Dogfather



Multiple locations

sadogfather.com





The Dogfather bills its creative approach to hotdoggery as “gourmet.” While some may question whether toppings such as queso, fried jalapeños and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos qualify, there’s no questioning the attention to detail the San Pedro Avenue staple puts into elevating its namesake street food. The sturdy brioche buns are house-made, as are a variety of embellishments, from the chili con carne (both meat and vegan varieties) and the sauerkraut. Pick between a 100% Angus all-beef frank or a Fieldroast Vegan Frankfurter and let The Dogfather pile it high. Don’t forget to ask for a side of one of the creative dipping sauces, such as the horseradish crema, which are also — you guessed it — made in-house.

