Winner: Paesanos

Multiple locations

paesanos.com

Fifty years and three locations after Paesanos first captured San Antonio’s attention with its now-famous lemon and butter-sauced shrimp, the iconic Italian outpost still holds a prime place in the city’s food pantheon. Many had our first lamb, pork or veal osso buco here, and scaloppini came to mean more than mozzarella and marinara thanks to its capable kitchen. Lush linguini pescatore also caught the collective eye, along with impeccably sautéed and sauced snapper. Pair that elegant food with the elegant setting of Paesanos’ three locations and you have what many in SA consider the ultimate date-night bite.