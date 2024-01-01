WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Best Of 2024

Best of San Antonio 2024
Best of San Antonio 2024

Best Sandwiches: Gino's Deli at Stop & Buy

Winner: Gino's Deli at Stop & Buy

13210 Huebner Road #110

(210) 764-0602

myginosdeli.com


2. Beacon Hill Market & Deli

1717 Blanco Road

(210) 999-5239

beaconhillmarketanddeli.com


3. The Hayden

Multiple locations

thehaydensa.com


Food & Drink

Best Bakery: La Panadería

Winner: La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com


Brothers David and José Cáceres brought their experience with “long-fermented” breads from Mexico City to San Antonio in 2014. The pair now operate three La Panadería locations, which ply tequila almond croissants, classic conchas, trendy Nutella “cruffins” and seasonal pan de muerto. Traditional teleras and birotes find their way into tortas too, and both bubbles and a house country loaf can accompany fresh salads. Don’t miss the spiral croissants that cradle eggs with ham, chorizo, kiolbassa and more.

2. Bird Bakery

5912 Broadway

(210) 804-2473

birdbakery.com


3. Lily's Cookies

2716 McCullough Ave.

(210) 832-0886

lilyscookies.com


Best Barbacoa: Rios Barbacoa

Winner: Rios Barbacoa

Multiple locations


2. Tellez Tamales & Barbacoa

Multiple locations


3. Tommy’s Restaurant

Multiple locations

mytommys.com


Best Barbecue: Smoke Shack BBQ

Winner: Smoke Shack BBQ

3714 Broadway

(210) 957-1430

smokeshacksa.com


There’s more than one way to get your brisket fix at Smoke Shack BBQ, the durable, Baja 09 favorite. The smoky Texas staple comes blended with mac and cheese, slipped into sliders, piled high with pulled pork atop a snappy sausage link and even mated to melty cheese in the grilled classic sando. Tejas Hot Chicken comes amped up with chili piquin oil and cooled by crunchy slaw. Comforting sides of fried okra and collard greens keep all orders good company.

2. 2M Smokehouse

2731 S. WW White Road

(210) 885-9352

2msmokehouse.com


3. Blanco BBQ

13259 Blanco Road

(210) 251-2602

blancobbq.com


Best Breakfast Tacos: Pete's Tako House

Winner: Pete's Tako House

502 Brooklyn Ave.

(210) 224-2911

petestakohouse.com


2. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q

Multiple locations

billmillerbbq.com


3. Taqueria Datapoint #1

4503 De Zavala Road

(210) 455-3888

taqueriadatapoint.net


Best Brunch: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Winner: Magnolia Pancake Haus

Multiple locations

magnoliapancakehaus.com


San Antonio’s Magnolia Pancake Haus mini-chain has been family owned and operated since 2000. Its namesake pancakes are a key draw, and diners can order them with a variety of ingredients stirred into the batter, including blueberries, chocolate chips, pecans, bananas foster, granola, apple cinnamon and even bacon. Though the fluffy buttermilk flapjacks steal the show, Magnolia locations also serve a full menu of brunch favorites, including omelets, waffles and eggs Benedict. Those who feel like honoring the hair-of-the-dog brunch tradition also have their choice of the standard-issue mimosa or the “beer mosa,” a citrus brew combined with fresh-squeezed OJ.

2. La Panadería

Multiple locations

lapanaderia.com


3. Box St. All Day
Multiple locations

boxstallday.com


Best Burger: Burger Boy

Winner: Burger Boy

Multiple locations

burgerboysa.com


2. Cuarto De Kilo

12411 Bandera Road, Suite 108, Helotes

(210) 263-9228

cuartodekilo.us


3. Chris Madrid's

1900 Blanco Road

(210) 735-3552

chrismadrids.com


Best Caribbean Restaurant: The Jerk Shack

Winner: The Jerk Shack

10234 TX-151, Suite 103

(210) 776-7780

thejerkshacksatx.com


2. La Marginal

2447 Nacogdoches Road

(210) 804-2242

lamarginalrestaurant.com


3. Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine

2026 Austin Highway

(210) 590-0515

jamaicajamaicacuisine.com


Best Charcuterie: Cured

Winner: Cured

306 Pearl Parkway, Unit 101

(210) 314-3929

curedatpearl.com


If you’re sick of the same old happy-hour sliders and nachos, this spot has the cure. (Sorry, not sorry.) It should come as no surprise that this Pearl fixture has taken home the gold for the best charcuterie in San Antonio. Specializing in Texas farm-to-table fare, the rustic-chic New American restaurant takes its curing seriously, from meats to pickles, and its boards remain a highlight for fans. Cured’s menu is in constant evolution, upholding multi-James Beard Award-nominated chef Steve McHugh’s core values of “smart, seasonal and sustainable.” In addition to the extensive charcuterie offerings, expect exceptional seafood, lamb, chicken livers, craft cocktails and more. 

2. Copa Wine Bar

19141 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 704

(210) 495-2672

thecopawinebar.com


3. The Board Couple

2218 N. Zarzamora St.

(210) 573-2100

theboardcouple.com


Best Chicken Fried Steak: Josephine Street

Winner: Josephine Street

400 E. Josephine St.

(210) 224-6169

josephinestreet.com


Longevity is a leitmotif with many San Antonio favorites, and Josephine Street, known for its neon “Steaks and Whisky” signage, is among the city’s most durable restaurants, counting more than 45 years under its big-buckled belt. Its chicken fried steak arrives mantled with classic cream gravy and makes for a full Texas experience. It’s big, crisply coated and as decadent as one would expect. Try it with an order of deep-fried stuffed jalapeños and aRanger Creek Rye to bolster the proud Lone Star State theme.

2. Little Red Barn Steakhouse

1836 S. Hackberry St.

(210) 532-4235

littleredbarnsteakhouse.com


3. MK Davis

1302 N. Flores St.

(210) 223-1203
facebook.com/mkdavisrestaurant


