Best of San Antonio 2024

With more than 300 years of history, it stands to reason that San Antonio is a city full of icons.

Think of the Alamo and its presence on movie screens, in history books and as part of our nation’s lore. Or the Tower of the Americas that dominates our skyline. Or the River Walk that keeps visitors coming back year after year to experience our hospitality.

We like to think of the Current’s annual Best of San Antonio issue as an effort to highlight our beloved city’s other icons. Maybe not the kind that get us recognized on a national stage, but hometown icons that represent the best SA has to offer in dining, nightlife, shopping and more.

BOSA winners are icons in their own right because they’re selected by you, our readers. You value them, praise them and recognize the significance they play. The winners are chosen solely by popular vote and without the need for us to weigh in with Critics’ Picks. We offer plenty of commentary in our other issues. For this one, we wanted to hear directly from you.

Of course, what qualifies as an icon is in the eye of the beholder, and that certainly applies when it comes to BOSA winners. Sometimes we agree with our fellow readers’ choices, sometimes we’re left scratching our heads and sometimes we want to ask folks what they’re smoking.

But, hey, that’s fine. Whatever the outcome, the voting helps all of us understand where San Antonio is culturally and where it may be headed.

Thank you for helping shine a light on San Antonio’s icons. We suspect that perusing this issue will help you recognize some new ones you weren’t even aware existed.