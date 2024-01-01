Winner: Burleson Yard Beer Garden



430 Austin St.

(210) 354-3001

burlesonyardbeergarden.com

When it comes to good beer, Burleson Yard proves there’s no wrong side of the tracks. This near East Side nightspot boasts a brewery on one side and also a rail line not far away. Ample parking, a huge beer garden with outdoor games and good food are all a plus, but it’s the beer selection that keeps revelers coming back. Texas brews account for roughly half the 20 taps and dozens more in cans and bottles. The mix includes both crowd pleasers and niche beers that will satisfy the thrill seekers. The ownership shakes up the selection based on conversations with customers and breweries, guaranteeing to keep things fresh. Happy hours, which run from opening until 7 p.m. include the ubiquitous lager Montucky Cold Snacks for $3.75.

2. Growler Exchange

Multiple locations

thegrowlerexchange-sa.com

3. The Hoppy Monk

1010 N. Loop 1604 East

(210) 545-3330

thehoppymonk.com