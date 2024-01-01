WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Best Of 2024

Best Cocktail Bar/Cocktails: The Modernist

Winner: The Modernist

516 E. Grayson St.

facebook.com/themodernistsa


2. George’s Keep

17101 La Cantera Parkway

(210) 310-3733

georgeskeep.com


3. Amelia Social Lounge

875 E. Ashby Place, Suite 1120

ameliasatx.com


Best Bar: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

Winner: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen

103 E. Jones Ave.

(210) 201-5595

elsewheretexas.com


Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen has been racking up BOSA wins in this category since its 2020 opening. Clearly, readers haven’t lost any love for its welcoming atmosphere, extensive selection of beers and seltzers, cut-above pub grub and relaxing yet funky digs along the San Antonio River. Need an icebreaker? Join a supersized game of Connect Four or Jenga. Just wanna kick back and chill? Take in the aerial acrobatics show or fire dancers, depending on what night you show up. Elsewhere’s Sunday Funday events include live music from 3-6 p.m. alongside bar games, brunch, lunch and cold drinks.


2. Chiflada’s Cocktail Bar

1804 W. Martin St.

instagram.com/chifladas_sa


3. Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St.

(210) 757-3607

barloretta.com


Best Bar Food: Bar Loretta

Winner: Bar Loretta

320 Beauregard St.

(210) 757-3607

barloretta.com


Although Bar Loretta may be better known for date-night dining, this spot in the heart of the William District also boasts a kick-ass bar scene, complete with top-notch bar food to go along with its stellar cocktails and cool vibes. The restaurant’s Bar Bites menu, served from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. seven days a week, offers approachable but impeccably prepared selections including steak frites, cumin rock shrimp and crispy Brussels sprouts that give late-night partiers burnt out on street tacos and Whataburger something more elevated to accompany their carousing.


2. The Esquire Tavern

155 E. Commerce St.

(210) 222-2521

esquiretavern-sa.com


3. The Cottage Irish Pub

3810 Broadway

(210) 463-9111

thecottageirishpub.com


Best Bar Games: Slackers Bar SA

Winner: Slackers Bar SA

Multiple locations
slackersbars.com


San Antonio’s Slackers chain was the only Nightlife winner to rack up victories in three separate categories. We’re guessing the regular beer pong tournaments with a $100 prize contribute heavily to the win in the Best Bar Games category, and all five Slackers locations have the requisite TV screens and enthusiastic crowds to make them faves for those who want to imbibe while taking in the game. The chain’s Margarita Mondays and deep happy hour discounts on well drinks and domestic beers also apparently hit the spot.


2. Little Woodrow’s

Multiple locations

littlewoodrows.com


3. Black Potion

1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 101

(210) 369-8750

facebook.com/blackpotionsatx


Best Bartender: Fernanda Sabag (Bonham Exchange)

Winner: Fernanda Sabag (Bonham Exchange)


2. Vikki Buchanan (Heat)


3. Mike Salcido (The SA Country Saloon)


Best Bloody Mary: Liberty Bar

Winner: Liberty Bar

1111 S. Alamo St.

(210) 227-1187

liberty-bar.com


2. Social Spot

930 Broadway

(210) 263-9009

facebook.com/socialspotsatx


3. The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar

106 Pershing Ave.

(210) 267-9136

thepigpensa.com


Best Country Bar: Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon

Winner: Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon

2335 NW Military Highway

(210) 348-1513

thirstyhorse.net

2. The Lonesome Rose

2114 N. St. Mary's St.

(210) 455-0233

thelonesomerose.com


3. The SA Country Saloon

1134 W. Hildebrand Ave.

(210) 393-0500

facebook.com/sacountrysaloon


Best Craft Beer Selection: Burleson Yard Beer Garden

Winner: Burleson Yard Beer Garden

430 Austin St.

(210) 354-3001

burlesonyardbeergarden.com


When it comes to good beer, Burleson Yard proves there’s no wrong side of the tracks. This near East Side nightspot boasts a brewery on one side and also a rail line not far away. Ample parking, a huge beer garden with outdoor games and good food are all a plus, but it’s the beer selection that keeps revelers coming back. Texas brews account for roughly half the 20 taps and dozens more in cans and bottles. The mix includes both crowd pleasers and niche beers that will satisfy the thrill seekers. The ownership shakes up the selection based on conversations with customers and breweries, guaranteeing to keep things fresh. Happy hours, which run from opening until 7 p.m. include the ubiquitous lager Montucky Cold Snacks for $3.75.


2. Growler Exchange

Multiple locations

thegrowlerexchange-sa.com


3. The Hoppy Monk

1010 N. Loop 1604 East

(210) 545-3330

thehoppymonk.com


Best Dance Club: The Bonham Exchange

Winner: The Bonham Exchange

411 Bonham St.

(210) 224-9219

bonhamexchange.com


2. Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon

2335 NW Military Highway

(210) 348-1513

thirstyhorse.net


3. Maeve

818 Austin St.

maevesa.com


Best Happy Hour: Slackers Bar SA

Winner: Slackers Bar SA

Multiple locations
slackersbars.com


2. Hanzo

7701 Broadway, Suite 124

(210) 826-1488

hanzobar.com


3. Francis Bogside

1170 E. Commerce St., Suite 100

(210) 314-2994

francisbogside.com


