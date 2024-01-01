Winner: Sternewirth Tavern & Club Room
136 E. Grayson St.
(210) 223-7375
thehotelemma.com/culinary/sternewirth
A great hotel bar tends to have playful or elegant vibes. Sternewirth at the Pearl’s Hotel Emma goes in a completely different direction, mixing the heavy, decorative touches of the Gilded Age with industrial-chic vibes. Despite the low lighting, a closer look wipes away any potential stuffiness. Some of seating is inside huge tanks that once held beer back when the Pearl was a brewery. Other parts of the decor are heavy machinery parts scavenged from the site, which made suds from 1883 to 2001. The drink names are also a nod and sometimes a wink to the history of the place.
2. The Moon’s Daughter at Thompson Hotel
115 Lexington Ave.
(210) 942-6032
3. Ocho at Hotel Havana
1015 Navarro St.
(210) 222-2008
Winner: Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen
103 E. Jones Ave.
(210) 201-5595
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen has been racking up BOSA wins in this category since its 2020 opening. Clearly, readers haven’t lost any love for its welcoming atmosphere, extensive selection of beers and seltzers, cut-above pub grub and relaxing yet funky digs along the San Antonio River. Need an icebreaker? Join a supersized game of Connect Four or Jenga. Just wanna kick back and chill? Take in the aerial acrobatics show or fire dancers, depending on what night you show up. Elsewhere’s Sunday Funday events include live music from 3-6 p.m. alongside bar games, brunch, lunch and cold drinks.
2. Chiflada’s Cocktail Bar
1804 W. Martin St.
3. Bar Loretta
320 Beauregard St.
(210) 757-3607
Winner: Bar Loretta
320 Beauregard St.
(210) 757-3607
Although Bar Loretta may be better known for date-night dining, this spot in the heart of the William District also boasts a kick-ass bar scene, complete with top-notch bar food to go along with its stellar cocktails and cool vibes. The restaurant’s Bar Bites menu, served from 4 p.m.-1 a.m. seven days a week, offers approachable but impeccably prepared selections including steak frites, cumin rock shrimp and crispy Brussels sprouts that give late-night partiers burnt out on street tacos and Whataburger something more elevated to accompany their carousing.
2. The Esquire Tavern
155 E. Commerce St.
(210) 222-2521
3. The Cottage Irish Pub
3810 Broadway
(210) 463-9111
Winner: Slackers Bar SA
Multiple locations
slackersbars.com
San Antonio’s Slackers chain was the only Nightlife winner to rack up victories in three separate categories. We’re guessing the regular beer pong tournaments with a $100 prize contribute heavily to the win in the Best Bar Games category, and all five Slackers locations have the requisite TV screens and enthusiastic crowds to make them faves for those who want to imbibe while taking in the game. The chain’s Margarita Mondays and deep happy hour discounts on well drinks and domestic beers also apparently hit the spot.
2. Little Woodrow’s
Multiple locations
3. Black Potion
1900 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 101
(210) 369-8750
Winner: Fernanda Sabag (Bonham Exchange)
2. Vikki Buchanan (Heat)
3. Mike Salcido (The SA Country Saloon)
Winner: Liberty Bar
1111 S. Alamo St.
(210) 227-1187
2. Social Spot
930 Broadway
(210) 263-9009
3. The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar
106 Pershing Ave.
(210) 267-9136
Winner: The Modernist
516 E. Grayson St.
2. George’s Keep
17101 La Cantera Parkway
(210) 310-3733
3. Amelia Social Lounge
875 E. Ashby Place, Suite 1120
Winner: Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon
2335 NW Military Highway
(210) 348-1513
2. The Lonesome Rose
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
(210) 455-0233
3. The SA Country Saloon
1134 W. Hildebrand Ave.
(210) 393-0500
Winner: Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St.
(210) 354-3001
When it comes to good beer, Burleson Yard proves there’s no wrong side of the tracks. This near East Side nightspot boasts a brewery on one side and also a rail line not far away. Ample parking, a huge beer garden with outdoor games and good food are all a plus, but it’s the beer selection that keeps revelers coming back. Texas brews account for roughly half the 20 taps and dozens more in cans and bottles. The mix includes both crowd pleasers and niche beers that will satisfy the thrill seekers. The ownership shakes up the selection based on conversations with customers and breweries, guaranteeing to keep things fresh. Happy hours, which run from opening until 7 p.m. include the ubiquitous lager Montucky Cold Snacks for $3.75.
2. Growler Exchange
Multiple locations
3. The Hoppy Monk
1010 N. Loop 1604 East
(210) 545-3330
Winner: The Bonham Exchange
411 Bonham St.
(210) 224-9219
2. Thirsty Horse Dance Hall & Saloon
2335 NW Military Highway
(210) 348-1513
3. Maeve
818 Austin St.
Winner: Slackers Bar SA
Multiple locations
slackersbars.com
2. Hanzo
7701 Broadway, Suite 124
(210) 826-1488
3. Francis Bogside
1170 E. Commerce St., Suite 100
(210) 314-2994