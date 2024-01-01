Winner: Freetail Brewing Co.



4035 N. Loop 1604 West #105

(210) 625-6000

freetailbrewing.com

San Antonio’s second-oldest operating brewpub was founded in 2008, and it’s hooked local imbibers ever since. This is the second year in a row that readers have tapped the stalwart maker of numerous award-winning beers, including solid favorites such as the original Torpor Porter. The original Freetail Brewpub at Loop 1604 and Northwest Military Drive has a brewing setup for smaller-batch brews and also carries year-round and seasonal beers from the business’ production brewery on South Presa. Both locations now feature the brewery’s signature pizzas. Although the brewery is for sale and there were some layoffs at the top recently, it remains a fan favorite by having something to offer everyone. The Puro Pils and Bat Outta Helles Bavarian-style light lager appeal to fans of lighter styles. Meanwhile, Soul Doubt IPA is a perennial favorite for those who like the hops, and Bowie Bock is suited for those who like their brews on the stronger side. Watch for Great American Beer Festival award-winners La Muerta imperial stout and an “imperial” pilsner with a mouthful of a name: Imagine a World With Beer Cellars Instead of 401Ks.

2. Man Overboard Brewing Co.

1203 Camden St.

(210) 290-8474

manoverboard.beer

3. Dos Sirenos Brewing

231 E. Cevallos St.

(210) 442-8138

dossirenosbrewing.com