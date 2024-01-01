Winner: Let’s Be Honest

1602 N. Main Ave.

(210) 629-5141

instagram.com/letsbehonestsatx

Beckoning to passersby with a spacious patio decked out with Astroturf, bar games and flatscreen TVs, Let’s Be Honest could almost pass for a straight-ass beer garden — save for its rainbow-striped exterior and a cheeky moniker that nods to lesbian culture. Opened last October in the refurbished shell of an anonymous office building along the Main Strip, the refreshingly casual gay bar gets the point across inside via disco vibes, Instagrammable wall treatments and an unmissable red neon sign featuring angel wings and a welcome message of “Let’s Be Honest! I Love Who I am! So fuck Off BIITCH!!!” With Best of San Antonio multi-winner Kristi Waters as head bitch in charge, the new nightspot has become a hotbed for drag, hosting regular shows (10:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday), all-day drag brunches (from 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) and the drag king troupe SA Papis’ signature party Just the Tip. If the potent cocktails catch up with you, scan the handy QR code on any table to order hearty bar bites from the resident food truck Savory Tastes by Chi.

