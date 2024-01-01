This year marks the second consecutive Best Attorney win for Jesse Hernandez, better known as the "Texas Chancla.” The Lytle native and St. Mary's Law graduate specializes in criminal law, and he’s become well known for his puro San Antonio branding and social media presence. Hernandez came up with his catchy marketing nickname during a phone call with one of his best friends, who said, "I'm not afraid of a hammer, but I am afraid of my mother's chancla" — or so the story goes. When Hernandez isn't in the courtroom fighting for his clients, San Antonians can find him on TikTok, where he answers pressing legal questions, including "Can police look through my phone," "Is it legal to own wild animals" and "Is it legal for my neighbor to fly their drone over my house?”
2. Thomas J. Henry
5711 University Heights Blvd. #101
(210) 874-2615
thomasjhenrylaw.com
3. John Hicks, The Hicks Law Firm
1846 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 205
(210) 593-6809
jhickslawfirm.com
2. Emily Horn, Magnolia Medical & Aesthetics
19141 Stone Oak Parkway #504
(210) 600-3335
magnoliamedskin.com
3. Sarah Evans, Nova Aesthetics
6483 Blanco Road
(210) 348-9164
novaaesthetics.com
2. Manu Ginóbili
3. David Robinson
2. Andrew Weissman, Mr. Juicy
Multiple locations
instagram.com/mrjuicyburger
3. Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A
(210) 819-4236
bestqualitydaughter.com
For the third consecutive year, Current readers have named District 2 City Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez as San Antonio’s top community activist. In 2021, McKee-Rodriguez became the first openly gay Black man to win an election in the state of Texas. Since then, he’s been fighting for marginalized and forgotten communities at City Hall. During his third term, the part-time SAISD teacher has fought to officially recognize San Antonio’s Main Strip, its LGBTQ+ nightlife district, as a Cultural Heritage District. He’s also called for the construction of a new senior center on the East Side and has been among the most staunch supporters of a council resolution calling for an end to Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza. McKee-Rodriguez has also spoken up for animal rights, spearheading an effort to ban horse-drawn carriages downtown. As Gov. Greg Abbott and his cronies continue to attack the state’s LGBTQ+ community, roll back advances for people of color and tamp down on free speech, it’s crucial to recognize and support activists like McKee-Rodriguez who fight the good fight.
2. Robert Salcido, former executive director of Pride Center San Antonio
pridecentersa.org
3. Jaycee K. Clark, model and advocate
instagram.com/officialjayceek
3. Dr. Catherine Tisdall at Dermatology San Antonio
16110 Via Shavano
(210) 615-7171
dermsanantonio.com
A former Corpus Christi school teacher-turned fierce San Antonio queen, Kristi Waters is a perennial Best of San Antonio winner. But Best Drag Performer and Best Local Celebrity aren’t the only titles under her snatched belt. Beloved for her Lady Gaga tributes and one-woman comedy shows, the multitasking performer serves as drag mother to both Aruba Waters and San Antonio-born superstar Jorgeous, who’s currently killing it on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. In Waters’ latest role as a full-time show director, drag performer and DJ at Let’s Be Honest — also winner of Best New Bar — Waters rules the roost at themed drag brunches (12:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday) and shows (10:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday). Solidifying her status as a San Antonio drag legend, Waters held court as Grand Marshal of the first-ever Pride River Parade and is now the ruling Countess of the River Walk — a title she earned by helping the San Antonio River Walk and Visit San Antonio raise funds benefiting Alamo Colleges Hospitality Management scholarships.
2. Anita Verga
instagram.com/anita_verga_
3. Lyn-Z Andrews
instagram.com/lynzandrews
San Antonio native Amanda Spencer has a serious knack for making people hungry. A former bartender who started creating food-related content on social media a decade ago, Spencer promotes area restaurants with deftly executed photos and videos she pairs with snappy informational blurbs. When she shares her paid posts on her busy S.A. Foodie channels, they reach more than a million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. Unsurprisingly, this can result in a flood of digital and in-person traffic — especially for an upstart or less-known gem. “Visiting a smaller, more local spot can absolutely do wonders for them,” Spencer told the Current. “At the same time, they could get swamped to where they can’t handle the flow. So I try to be very cautious and particular about the places I book. I want the experience to be positive and an overall success for each business.” In 2020, Spencer expanded her S.A. Foodie concept via Texas Explorer — a Lone Star State travel guide that’s already amassed 2 million followers between Instagram and TikTok alone.
2. Kristi Waters
instagram.com/thekristiwaters
3. Siempre San Antonio
instagram.com/siempre_sanantonio
2. Lyn-Z Andrews
instagram.com/lynzandrews
3. Eva Longoria
evalongoriafoundation.org