San Antonio-based filmmaker CJ Goodwyn has spent this year in post-production on his latest film, Sherlock Holmes: Mare of the Night. The film, which he wrote and directed, follows the fictional detective as he finds himself consumed by his troubled past, all while attempting to solve one of the most important cases of his career. Goodwyn wrapped filming last November in the Hill Country and San Antonio. He hopes to start a theater tour in early 2025. “The main difference from all the other thousands of Sherlock Holmes books and movies is [that] I wanted to tell a story where the character felt real,” Goodwyn told the Current. “If he was a real person, and he spent 50 years solving crimes and murders, what would that do to someone?” Prior to Holmes, Goodwyn, 42, wrote and directed Eyes of a Roman, a 2022 action-drama about the final battle between the armies of Spartacus and Marcus Crassus. For Goodwyn, heart and passion trump budget when making movies. “It can be really challenging to be an indie filmmaker,” he said. “You have to be patient, put in the work, and make sure you’re telling the story you want to tell.”



