This year marks the second consecutive Best Attorney win for Jesse Hernandez, better known as the "Texas Chancla.” The Lytle native and St. Mary's Law graduate specializes in criminal law, and he’s become well known for his puro San Antonio branding and social media presence. Hernandez came up with his catchy marketing nickname during a phone call with one of his best friends, who said, "I'm not afraid of a hammer, but I am afraid of my mother's chancla" — or so the story goes. When Hernandez isn't in the courtroom fighting for his clients, San Antonians can find him on TikTok, where he answers pressing legal questions, including "Can police look through my phone," "Is it legal to own wild animals" and "Is it legal for my neighbor to fly their drone over my house?”



