Winner: Drip IV Lounge
1020 Navarro St.
(210) 998-2348
Drip IV Lounge has bagged its sixth consecutive win in this category, suggesting it’s the business that first comes to mind when many SA residents think of IV hydration. Tambi Heines, a registered nurse with 20-plus years of experience, founded the lounge to provide affordable, effective and medically beneficial hydration services in a friendly, courteous, and relaxing environment, according to the company's website. The downtown lounge offers a variety of treatments aimed at increasing patients' metabolism using Vitamin B and various hydration therapies.
2. Sweat Equity Infared Saunas
809 S. St. Mary’s St.
(210) 375-5319
3. CryoFit Alamo Heights
6486 N. New Braunfels Ave.
(210) 375-9087
Winner: Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
Multiple locations
2. Sonterra Dermatology
Multiple locations
3. Alamo Heights Dermatology
Multiple locations
Winner: Five Star Cleaners
Multiple locations
San Antonians needing laundry service are never too far from one of Five Star Cleaners’s dozen locations. All offer same-day service, and some even offer drive-thru services and drop boxes. For even more convenience, Five Star Cleaners also offers pick-up and delivery services in most North Side neighborhoods. Likely contributing to the business’ popularity, it offers exclusive discounts to those who sign up for the Preferred Customer Savings Club on its website.
2. Comet Cleaners & Laundry
Multiple locations
3. Oak Park Cleaners
Multiple locations