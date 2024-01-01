WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Best of San Antonio 2024
Best Solar Company: Advanced Solar & Electric

Winner: Advanced Solar & Electric

105 TX-539 Loop, Cibolo

(210) 556-1399

advancedsolar.com


2. Roof Chiefs TX

18911 Hardy Oak Blvd.

(210) 942-8162

roofchieftx.com


3. Solar Edge Pros

11010 Coachlight St., Suite 102

(210) 401-9030

solaredgepros.com


Best Bank: Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union

Winner: Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union
Multiple locations
rbfcu.org

RBFCU, headquartered in Live Oak, serves more than a million members and has 62 branches throughout Texas, making it the largest in the state — a testament to its popularity with members. Texas Monthly also ranked the credit union, which employs more than 2,300 people, as one of the state’s Best Companies to Work For, which explains the loyalty of its staff. This year, RBFCU welcomed a new CEO and president, Mark Sekula, whom board chair Edward Polansky said will “lead RBFCU to even greater heights in the future.”

2. Frost Bank
Multiple locations
frostbank.com

3. USAA Federal Savings Bank
Multiple locations
usaa.com

Best Barbershop: Fineline Barbershop

Winner: Fineline Barbershop
Multiple locations
finelinebarbershopsa.com

2. Top Tier Barber Studio
5714 NW loop 410
(210) 618-6445
instagram.com/toptierbarberstudio

3. Heavyweightz Parlor
4522 Fredericksburg Road
(210) 368-2410
heavyweightzparlor.com

Best Car Wash: The Wash Tub

Winner: The Wash Tub
Multiple locations
thewashtub.com

San Antonio’s Vizza family started the full-service Wash Tub in 1986. Since then, it’s expanded to 25 locations across South and Central Texas, but it’s still in family hands. The 1,200-employee business is now run by the next generation of Vizzas, who continue to make cars sparkle and shine. Complimentary coffee, tidy waiting rooms filled with purchasable gifts and a dedication to supporting the community keep customers coming back.

2. The Bubble Bath Car Wash
Multiple locations
thebubblebathcarwash.com

3. All American Car Wash
Multiple locations
allamericancarwash.biz

Best Chiropractor: San Antonio Family Chiropractic

Winner: San Antonio Family Chiropractic
9386 Huebner Road, Suite 100
(210) 699-0158
safamilychiro.com

2. The Nest Chiropractic & Wellness
506 E. Ramsey Road #5
(210) 323-2163
yoursanantoniochiropractor.com

3. Renew Texas Family Chiropractic
18830 Forty Six Parkway, Building 1, Suite B, Spring Branch
(830) 327-7327
renewfamilytx.com

Best Cosmetic Surgery: Advanced Aesthetics Lopez Plastic Surgery

Winner: Advanced Aesthetics Lopez Plastic Surgery
Multiple locations
lopezplasticsurgery.com

2. Alluring Aesthetics
16530 Huebner Road #201
(210) 714-5390
alluringaesthetics.com

3. Alamo Plastic Surgery
19016 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 240
(210) 670-5302
alamoplasticsurgery.com

Best Cryo Therapy: CryoFit Alamo Heights

Winner: CryoFit Alamo Heights
6486 N. New Braunfels Ave.
(210) 375-9087
mycryofit.com

2. Sweat Equity Infrared Saunas
809 S. St. Mary's St.
(210) 375-5319
sweatequitysa.com

3. Restore Hyper Wellness
Multiple locations
restore.com

Best Dentist: Kara Tapangan, Sonterra Dental

Winner: Kara Tapangan, Sonterra Dental
255 E. Sonterra Blvd. #150
(210) 741-8708
sonterradentalcare.com

2. Kaci Tibbetts, KLT Dentistry
3223 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 102
(210) 496-5422
kltdentistry.com

3. Joseph H. Noble, Family & Cosmetic Dentisty
6609 Blanco Road #105
(210) 880-0433
nobledds.com

Best Dermatology Practice: Dermatology Associates of San Antonio

Winner: Dermatology Associates of San Antonio

Multiple locations

dermsa.com


2. Sonterra Dermatology

Multiple locations

dermatologysanantonio.com


3. Alamo Heights Dermatology

Multiple locations

alamoheightsderm.com


Best Dry Cleaner: Five Star Cleaners

Winner: Five Star Cleaners

Multiple locations

myfivestarcleaners.com


San Antonians needing laundry service are never too far from one of Five Star Cleaners’s dozen locations. All offer same-day service, and some even offer drive-thru services and drop boxes. For even more convenience, Five Star Cleaners also offers pick-up and delivery services in most North Side neighborhoods. Likely contributing to the business’ popularity, it offers exclusive discounts to those who sign up for the Preferred Customer Savings Club on its website.


2. Comet Cleaners & Laundry

Multiple locations

cometsatx.com


3. Oak Park Cleaners

Multiple locations


