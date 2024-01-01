WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Best Bicycle Shop: Blue Star Bike Shop

Winner: Blue Star Bike Shop

1414 S. Alamo St.

(210) 858-0331

bluestarbikeshop.com


2. Level Up Bike Shop

1409 E. Commerce St., Space C

(210) 505-7686

www.levelupbikeshop.com


3. Bicycle Heaven

Multiple locations

instagram.com/bicycleheaven


Best Adult Store: Sexology Institute

Winner: Sexology Institute

707 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 487-0371

sexologyinstitute.com


2. Love Shack Boutique

Multiple locations

theloveshackboutique.com


3. Adult Megaplex

Multiple locations

megaplexsa.com



Best Antique Store: La Segunda Bartique & Gallery

Winner: La Segunda Bartique & Gallery

1302 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 314-2740

instagram.com/la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery


Funking up Southtown since October of 2021, La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is the boozy treasure-hunting haunt you never knew you needed. Owned and operated by longtime San Antonio music fixture Eddie Hernandez — guitarist for the likes of Sexto Sol and Maneaters of Tsavo, and also known as DJ Plata — the bar-equipped emporium fills two floors of a 1930s-era home with anything from retro hi-fi equipment and collectible vinyl to well-preserved vintage duds and Midcentury Modern furniture. During a recent visit, we came up with an extensive wish list that includes a 2005 Rod Stewart concert T-shirt ($38), a set of six mod tulip chairs from 1957 ($550) and a trippy black-light poster of Technicolor mushrooms ($20). Conveniently, these and other purchases can be pondered in the cozy bar area, which features craft brews, micheladas and wines by the glass — not to mention timewarp decor seemingly swiped from a 1970s movie set.


2. Karolina’s Antiques

1709 Blanco Road

(210) 731-9787

karolinasantiques.com


3. Alamo Antique Mall

125 Broadway

(210) 224-4354

alamoantiquemall.com


Best Artisan Market: Brick at Blue Star

Winner: Brick at Blue Star

108 Blue Star

(210) 265-6072

brickatbluestar.com


2. Traders Village

9333 SW Loop 410

(210) 623-8383

tradersvillage.com/san-antonio


3. The Alley on Bitters

555 W. Bitters Road

(210) 638-8754

thealleyonbitters.com

Best Book Store: Half Price Books

Winner: Half Price Books

Multiple locations

hpb.com


It’s hard to write about this without a tear welling in the eye. While the Half Price Books chain remains solidly represented in San Antonio, its longtime store on Broadway closed because the property was sold out from under it. The cramped store had an amazing categorical selection, yes, but more importantly the staff was a perfect storm of artists, musicians, writers and thinkers that this town needed to keep things interesting for decades. There’s no Buttercup without James Joyce, no Boxcar Satan without Edgar Allan Poe, no Hickoids without Mark Twain (or Bukowski, for that matter). Let’s pour one out for the Broadway store and raise a toast to the four SA Half Price locations still kicking ass.


2. Nowhere Bookshop

5154 Broadway

(210) 640-7260

nowherebookshop.com


3. The Twig Book Shop

306 Pearl Parkway #106

(210) 826-6411

thetwig.com


Best CBD Shop: Bee’s Wellness Cafe

Winner: Bees Wellness Cafe

3030 Thousand Oaks Drive, Suite 102

(210) 836-8141

beeswellnesscafe.com

2. Mellow Monkey

2286 Bandera Road

(210) 432-9333

mellowmonkey.net


3. Creme de la Hemp

facebook.com/cremedelahemp


Shopping

Best Car Dealership: Alamo Auto Plex LLC

Winner: Alamo Auto Plex LLC

4700 San Pedro Ave.

(210) 982-3257

alamoautoplexllc.com


2. North Park Lexus at Dominion

21531 W. I-10 Frontage Road

(210) 816-6000

northparklexusatdominion.com


3. McCombs Ford West

7111 NW Loop 410

(833) 711-9378

mccombsfordwest.com


Best Children’s Store: Crib & Kids

Winner: Crib & Kids

1309 N. Loop 1604 West #106

(210) 764-2742

cribandkids.com


2. Bambinos

5926 Broadway

(210) 824-7676

bambinosboutique.com


3. Learning Express

Multiple locations

learningexpress.com


Best Clothing Boutique: Chasing Camilla

Winner: Chasing Camilla

Inside Painted Tree Boutiques
522 Northwest Loop 410, Suite 211

chasingcamilla.com


2. Defiant Boutique

Inside Elysia Collective Co.

11858 Wurzbach Road

(512) 710-9099

defiantboutique.com


3. Lolo Modern Mexican Mercadito

4305 McCullough Ave.

(210) 420-4446

lolomercadito.com


