Winner: La Segunda Bartique & Gallery



1302 S. St. Mary's St.

(210) 314-2740

instagram.com/la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery

Funking up Southtown since October of 2021, La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is the boozy treasure-hunting haunt you never knew you needed. Owned and operated by longtime San Antonio music fixture Eddie Hernandez — guitarist for the likes of Sexto Sol and Maneaters of Tsavo, and also known as DJ Plata — the bar-equipped emporium fills two floors of a 1930s-era home with anything from retro hi-fi equipment and collectible vinyl to well-preserved vintage duds and Midcentury Modern furniture. During a recent visit, we came up with an extensive wish list that includes a 2005 Rod Stewart concert T-shirt ($38), a set of six mod tulip chairs from 1957 ($550) and a trippy black-light poster of Technicolor mushrooms ($20). Conveniently, these and other purchases can be pondered in the cozy bar area, which features craft brews, micheladas and wines by the glass — not to mention timewarp decor seemingly swiped from a 1970s movie set.

