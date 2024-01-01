Winner: Texas Thrift Store



Multiple locations

buythrift.com

Seasoned San Antonio pickers know they can count on any of the four Texas Thrift Store locations for old-school bargain hunting in a full-blown supermarket setting — shopping carts strongly encouraged. Organized and merchandized in a format that’s much more user-friendly than most second-hand chains, Texas Thrift takes the mystery out of treasure hunting with clearly demarcated sections packed with anything from gently used denim and T-shirts to luggage, plushies and home decor. During a recent perusal of the South Flores location, we spotted such tempting oddities as a pair of Friends-themed pajama pants ($4.99), beach-ready Ray Ban knockoffs in every color of the rainbow ($1.99 each) and a set of framed educational posters dedicated to North

American snakes, amphibians and reptiles ($4.99 each). Adding a bonus level to the scavenging experience, Texas Thrift rolls out color-coded tag sales every day. Word to the wise: save the date for Texas Thrift’s Aug. 10 Back to School Sale, when its SA stores will be selling almost everything for 50% off.

2. Thrift City

6804 Huebner Road

(210) 547-0300

thriftcityllc.com

3. Boysville Thrift Store

307 W. Olmos Drive

(210) 826-2195

boysvillethriftstore.com