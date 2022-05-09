Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Austin voters pass measure stopping low-level pot arrests and no-knock warrants

The proposition passed with more than 85% voter approval.

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 9:21 am

click to enlarge Prop A supporters including Democratic U.S. House candidate Greg Casar (fourth from left) pose with signs. - TWITTER / @JULIEOLIVERTX
Twitter / @JulieOliverTX
Prop A supporters including Democratic U.S. House candidate Greg Casar (fourth from left) pose with signs.
As San Antonians passed the city's largest-ever bond, it may have been easy to miss that voters just up Interstate 35 also made ballot-box history this weekend.

On Saturday, Austin voters approved Proposition A, which halts low-level cannabis arrests and bans police from using no-knock warrants. The measure passed with more than 85% approval.

Prop A — dubbed the Austin Freedom Act — would make law an Austin police policy put in place in 2020 under which officers would no longer arrest or even cite people carrying small quantities of weed.

"The Austin Freedom Act is proof positive that when we put popular, progressive policies in front of voters, we can bring thousands of new voters into the fold and mobilize the electorate behind important change," said Julie Oliver of progressive voter-mobilization group Ground Game Texas in an emailed statement.

Ground Game Texas landed Prop A on the ballot after a petition drive that collected 34,000 signatures, or 10,000 more than required under local ordinance. Austin City Council voted in January approve the initiative for the ballot.

"We look forward to the success of similar ballot campaigns across Texas that will help register and mobilize thousands of voters behind popular progressive policies like workers, wages and weed," Oliver said.

Trending

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

