Austin's South By Southwest asking attendees to vote on cannabis-related topics for panels

Visitors can select which of the 61 marijuana-related and 32 psychedelics-focused panels they'd like to see during March 2023's iteration of the fest.

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge SXSW is about more than just watching bands while surrounded by corporate branding. Apparently, it's also about weed. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
SXSW is about more than just watching bands while surrounded by corporate branding. Apparently, it's also about weed.
Here's one more sign Austin's South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) has grown way beyond its origins as a music festival.

Drug policy is now a key discussion topic at the increasingly business-focused annual gathering, and organizers have even carved out separate cannabis and psychedelics tracks for attendees.

Ever on the cutting edge of tech, SXSW is now asking visitors to vote online to help determine which of the 61 marijuana-related and 32 psychedelics-focused panels they'd like to see during March 2023's iteration of the fest.

Among the proposed topics that caught our eye:
  • Athletes, Music and Cannabis; Bringing Weed Culture
  • High Standards: Creating a Clean Cannabis Industry
  • How Women Will Shape Future Cannabis Branding
  • The Future is Fungi
  • Right to Try: Veterans and Psychedelic Therapy
Voting started last week and remains open through Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

States with legalized weed have fewer poisonings from synthetic cannabinoid products, study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

People in states that can legally access sticky buds are less likely to use synthetic weed, a new study found.

CBD, hemp, delta-8, medical marijuana: Here’s what you need to know about Texas’ pot laws

By Megan Munce and Megan Menchaca, The Texas Tribune

Products containing delta-8 at Oasis CBD Wellness Shop in Brownsville on Nov. 8, 2021.

U.S. Senate bill would legalize marijuana for first time in 50+ years

By Steve Neavling, Detroit Metro Times

The U.S. Senate introduced a bill to decriminalize marijuana.

Republican senators warn about weed laced with fentanyl despite studies debunking it as myth

By Sanford Nowlin

To date, fentanyl traces have only been found in one cannabis sample in the U.S., according to a Leafly analysis.

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us