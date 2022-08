Austin's South By Southwest asking attendees to vote on cannabis-related topics for panels

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon SXSW is about more than just watching bands while surrounded by corporate branding. Apparently, it's also about weed.

Athletes, Music and Cannabis; Bringing Weed Culture



High Standards: Creating a Clean Cannabis Industry



How Women Will Shape Future Cannabis Branding



The Future is Fungi



Right to Try: Veterans and Psychedelic Therapy

Here's one more sign Austin's South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) has grown way beyond its origins as a music festival.Drug policy is now a key discussion topic at the increasingly business-focused annual gathering, and organizers have even carved out separate cannabis and psychedelics tracks for attendees.Ever on the cutting edge of tech, SXSW is now asking visitors to vote online to help determine which of the 61 marijuana-related and 32 psychedelics-focused panels they'd like to see during March 2023's iteration of the fest.Among the proposed topics that caught our eye:Voting started last week and remains open through Wednesday, Aug. 24.