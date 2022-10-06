Biden announces major federal cannabis reform, including pardoning all possession offenses

In a tweet, the president said the decision was made to remedy the effects of the racist war on drugs.

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 4:06 pm

Yes weed can. - Stratos Brilakis / Shutterstock.com
Stratos Brilakis / Shutterstock.com
Yes weed can.
The Biden administration appears to be moving toward major federal cannabis reform. Finally.

In a surprise announcement made Thursday on Twitter, President Joe Biden revealed a series of sweeping cannabis reforms, including pardoning all prior offenses for possession and calling on state governors to do the same.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said on Twitter. “Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.”

In a series of follow-up tweets, Biden said those steps will include pardoning all prior federal offenses for possession.

“There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My pardon will remove this burden.”

Biden also called on Department of Health and Human Services secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into rescheduling cannabis under federal law. Cannabis is currently considered a Schedule 1 drug, which makes it illegal to transport across state lines, limits scientific research and prevents banks from working with cannabis businesses.

“We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin — and more serious than fentanyl,” Biden said. “It makes no sense.”

Biden also called on limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales of cannabis.

He said the decision was made to remedy the effects of the racist war on drugs.

“Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states,” he said. “That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs.”

The announcement, made weeks ahead of the midterm elections, is an about-face for the administration. Earlier this year, the White House signaled that it would not make a cannabis reform announcement before the midterms. And last year, it was revealed that the Biden administration had been purging staff for past cannabis use, in even states where cannabis use is legal.

Last year, a Gallup poll found that 68% of Americans support legalizing cannabis, a record high.

A version of this story first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

Texas medical cannabis supplier taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform

By Sanford Nowlin

Medical cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is taking its Cannabus to San Antonio and other cities on a voter-mobilization tour.

White House signals that Biden won't make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden doesn't appear to be in a hurry when it comes to reforming pot laws.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn singlehandedly blocks bipartisan bill backing new cannabis research

By Sanford Nowlin

"What? Me contribute to partisan gridlock?" Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Bingham, who grows hemp at Bingham Family Vineyards, on Aug. 29, 2022, in Terry County. Though Bingham has had some success with the hemp crops he’s planted, he said he quickly learned that hemp was not drought tolerant.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us