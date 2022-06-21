California investment firm spending $22 million to buy Texas medical marijuana cultivation site

Texas Original announced plans to build the $8 million production site last August.

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 2:33 pm

click to enlarge This rendering shows the growing facility Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is building in Central Texas. - COURTESY IMAGE / TEXAS ORIGINAL COMPASSIONATE CULTIVATION
Courtesy Image / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
This rendering shows the growing facility Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is building in Central Texas.
A real estate investment firm focused on the cannabis industry is spending $22 million to buy a processing site from Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of three providers licensed under Texas' medial marijuana program.

San Diego-based IIP, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, said it's closed a deal to spend $12 million on Texas Original's land near the Central Texas town of Bastrop. IIP will pony up another $10 million once the Austin-based firm finishes building out its cultivation and production facility there.

Texas Original, which announced plans for the $8 million production site last August, will lease the property back from IIP. It began developing the 100,000-square-foot facility to keep up with demand, officials said at the time.

Since its formation, IIP has acquired 111 facilities in 19 states, according to a company statement.

