Congress leaves out cannabis banking reform from spending package

The measure is intended to increase access to financial services for marijuana businesses, including those involved in Texas' limited medical weed program.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 9:26 am

Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level. - Shutterstock / mikeledray
Shutterstock / mikeledray
Cannabis remains illegal at the federal level.
A massive spending package before Congress doesn't include marijuana banking reform, delivering yet another blow to cannabis business owners. 

Advocates of legal marijuana were hoping lawmakers would add cannabis banking reform to the omnibus appropriations legislation, but that didn’t happen, Marijuana Moment reports

After the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act failed to make it in the spending bill for a second time, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tried to add cannabis banking reform in the legislation.

Republican leaders have stymied efforts to include the bill.  Now, with only a few weeks left in the lame duck session, the chances of Congress approving marijuana banking reform have diminished. 

The measure is intended to increase access to financial services for cannabis businesses in states where marijuana is legal. Even in Texas, which only has a limited program for medical weed, businesses complain that a lack of access to banking services poses a serious hinderance.

Since marijuana is still illegal at the federal level, cannabis businesses don’t have access to traditional banking services like checking accounts and loans, and they can’t deduct normal business expenses such as rent and payroll. 

Without access to loans, prospective business owners must have capital upfront, making it impossible for anyone without a lot of money already to start a cannabis operation. 

In October, President Joe Biden took a major step toward federal cannabis reform by pardoning all prior offenses for possession and calling on state governors to do the same. Biden also directed the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to “expeditiously” review the classification of cannabis as a Schedule 1 narcotic with no accepted medical use. Currently, it’s considered on par with drugs like heroin and LSD in the eyes of the federal government.

This story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cannabis reform group launches new petition after Texas' Harker Heights rejects ballot proposition

By Sanford Nowlin

In November, residents of five Texas municipalities voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession.

Online CBD company Flower Moon Botanicals opens New Braunfels retail spot

By Sanford Nowlin

Flower Moon Botanicals is now selling from a retail trailer.

Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

By Sanford Nowlin

Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities.

San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio's fancy Windflower Spa is now offering CBD treatments.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us