Defying 'munchies' stereotype, study suggests that obesity rates drop after a state legalizes weed

Obesity rates declined in Washington after the state became one of the first in the U.S. to legalize recreational use.

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 2:34 pm

click to enlarge A new study looked at the link between weed and obesity by examining data from Washington, one of the first states to legalize recreational use. - Unsplash / Jakob Owens
Unsplash / Jakob Owens
A new study looked at the link between weed and obesity by examining data from Washington, one of the first states to legalize recreational use.
A new study appears to blow holes in the stereotype that cannabis users are munchies-addled couch potatoes with a bong in one hand and a bag of Cheetos in the other.

A new analysis published in the Journal of Health Economics tracked obesity data in Washington, one of the first U.S. states to green light recreational weed, and found that obesity rates there fell after legalization took effect in 2014, Marijuana Moment reports.

Indeed, after adjusting for other factors, Washington's obesity rate “is an average of 5.4% lower than the synthetic counterfactual throughout the post-treatment period,” according to the cannabis news site. That compared to a difference of less than 1% during the pre-legalization years.

“This is somewhat surprising given previous literature finding marijuana use is often associated with increased unhealthy food consumption and lethargy," wrote the study's authors, who included scholars at North Dakota State University, the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise and the Metropolitan State University of Denver.

As is common in public health studies, the authors cautioned that more research is needed, according to Marijuana Moment. They noted that the analysis doesn’t firmly establish why legalization appeared to track with declining obesity rates.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion

By Sanford Nowlin

Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp first partnered on a line of cannabis-infused seltzers.

Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform

By Sanford Nowlin

Medical cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is taking its Cannabus to San Antonio and other cities on a voter-mobilization tour.

Record label releases Sleep’s legendary Dopesmoker LP with actual pot leaves encased inside

By Lee DeVito, Detroit Metro Times

Yes, those are actual pot leaves inside the vinyl.

White House signals that Biden won't make cannabis reform announcement before midterms

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden doesn't appear to be in a hurry when it comes to reforming pot laws.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us