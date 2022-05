Federal appeals court rules that delta-8 THC is legal under the Farm Bill

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin An employee at a San Antonio CBD shop removes delta-8 gummies from a display case.

A federal appeals court in California last week ruled that delta-8 and other hemp-derived cannabinoids are legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, even if they're capable of getting users high, Forbes reports The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 that products containing delta-8 THC are generally permissible under federal law, which broadly defines hemp to include "derivatives, extracts and cannabinoids" within a specified THC limit, according toCommercially available Delta-8 has sparked legal fights in Texas , where state officials are seeking to ban the substance because people can consume it and get a high similar to the one provided by THC in cannabis.In March, U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, introduced legislation that would put a low-percentage cap on THC allowed in all hemp products, including delta-8.Hemp growers maintain that restrictions on THC levels would strangle the industry because the restrictions are impossible to meet without harvesting too early.