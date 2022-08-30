For the first time, more U.S. adults are smoking weed than tobacco, poll shows

The percentage of people who said they smoke marijuana was the highest since Gallup began asking the question in 2013.

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 12:41 pm

click to enlarge According to a new Gallup poll, 16% of U.S. adults say they're current cannabis smokers. - UnSplash / @Grav
UnSplash / @Grav
According to a new Gallup poll, 16% of U.S. adults say they're current cannabis smokers.
For the first time, more U.S. adults smoke pot than tobacco, according to a new Gallup poll on marijuana use.

The poll, released earlier this month, revealed that 16% of respondents currently smoke weed, while just 11% said they had smoked a cigarette in the past week. According to the poll, 14% of respondents said they consume cannabis edibles.

The percentage of people who said they smoke marijuana was the highest since Gallup began asking the question in 2013. Meanwhile, the number who said they puffed on a cigarette in the past week is the lowest since the company began asking the question in 1944.

Also according to the poll, 68% of U.S. adults think cannabis should be legal for recreational use.

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

