Four in five Texas voters think cannabis should be legal for recreational or medical use

More than four in five Texans think cannabis should be legal in some form.
Even though the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature has shown little appetite for sweeping cannabis reform, 83% of the state's voters think weed should be legal for medical or recreational use, a new poll
shows.
The survey, released Monday by the University of Texas, also found that 72% of Lone Star State voters want to cut the punishment for possession of small amounts of pot to a citation and a fine.
The idea of decriminalizing small amounts of weed has primarily been embraced in Democrat-controlled Texas counties, including Bexar, where district attorneys have stopped prosecuting criminal cases for low-level cannabis offenses.
Even so, the UT poll shows support for decriminalization across the political spectrum. Among Republicans, 63% favored reducing pot penalties, while 84% of Democrats and 66% of independents support the idea.
Only 17% of poll respondents said they support a complete prohibition of cannabis use.
