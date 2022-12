Four in five Texas voters think cannabis should be legal for recreational or medical use

click to enlarge Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson More than four in five Texans think cannabis should be legal in some form.

Even though the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature has shown little appetite for sweeping cannabis reform, 83% of the state's voters think weed should be legal for medical or recreational use, a new poll shows.The survey, released Monday by the University of Texas, also found that 72% of Lone Star State voters want to cut the punishment for possession of small amounts of pot to a citation and a fine.The idea of decriminalizing small amounts of weed has primarily been embraced in Democrat-controlled Texas counties, including Bexar, where district attorneys have stopped prosecuting criminal cases for low-level cannabis offenses.Even so, the UT poll shows support for decriminalization across the political spectrum. Among Republicans, 63% favored reducing pot penalties, while 84% of Democrats and 66% of independents support the idea.Only 17% of poll respondents said they support a complete prohibition of cannabis use.