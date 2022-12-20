Four in five Texas voters think cannabis should be legal for recreational or medical use

A new poll also shows that 72% of Lone Star State voters want to cut the punishment for possession of small amounts of pot to a citation and a fine.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 3:01 pm

More than four in five Texans think cannabis should be legal in some form.
Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson
More than four in five Texans think cannabis should be legal in some form.
Even though the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature has shown little appetite for sweeping cannabis reform, 83% of the state's voters think weed should be legal for medical or recreational use, a new poll shows.

The survey, released Monday by the University of Texas, also found that 72% of Lone Star State voters want to cut the punishment for possession of small amounts of pot to a citation and a fine.

The idea of decriminalizing small amounts of weed has primarily been embraced in Democrat-controlled Texas counties, including Bexar, where district attorneys have stopped prosecuting criminal cases for low-level cannabis offenses.

Even so, the UT poll shows support for decriminalization across the political spectrum. Among Republicans, 63% favored reducing pot penalties, while 84% of Democrats and 66% of independents support the idea.

Only 17% of poll respondents said they support a complete prohibition of cannabis use.

