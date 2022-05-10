Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Four more states are likely to legalize cannabis this year. Texas isn't one of them.

The chief roadblock is the state's powerful lieutenant governor, who controls the Texas Senate.

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 1:14 pm

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a longtime opponent of legal weed in Texas. - WIKIMDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been a longtime opponent of legal weed in Texas.
Despite a high-profile defeat for a proposed medical marijuana proposal in South Carolina last week, four more states look likely to green light some form of legal cannabis before the end of the year, MJBiz reports.

Rhode Island appears poised to legalize recreational weed, while Delaware, Kansas and North Carolina have a "moderate to strong chance of passing bills" to significantly ease restrictions this year, the publication reports. Delaware's proposal would legalize cannabis for recreational use, while lawmakers in Kansas and North Carolina are considering proposals approving medical use.

Despite the recent decriminalization victory in Austin, the Lone Star State isn't on MJBiz's list. First, the Texas Legislature won't convene again until January. And, second, there are few indications Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the powerful Republican who controls the Texas Senate, has changed his opinion on legal weed.

Patrick in 2019 delivered on a promise to kill a bill already approved by the Texas House to lower pot penalties in the state. During the 2021 session that expanded Texas' limited medical marijuana program, the lieutenant governor delayed the widely supported bill's final approval.

"It really rests on his shoulders," Houston Chronicle Austin bureau reported Cayla Harris told public radio program the Texas Standard.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

Austin voters pass measure stopping low-level pot arrests and no-knock warrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Prop A supporters including Democratic U.S. House candidate Greg Casar (fourth from left) pose with signs.

After New Mexico legalizes weed, Texans are crossing the border to buy there

By Sanford Nowlin

New Mexico legalized recreational marijuana on April 1.

Potential patients can follow this five-step process to obtain medical cannabis in Texas

By Travis E. Poling

Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds.

Austin voters casting ballots to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana, ban "no-knock" warrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin voters will decide in the current election whether they want to decriminalize pot.

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us