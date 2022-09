Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion

click to enlarge Instagram / 8thWonderBrew Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp first partnered on a line of cannabis-infused seltzers.

Houston's beer scene appears to be smoking that of other Texas cities when it comes to embracing cannabis culture.Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to launch a new dispensary and lounge, food news site Eater reports . The companies' 8th Wonder Cannabis venture also will produce its own brand of hemp-based products and operate from the brewer's downtown facility.What's more, 8th Wonder Cannabis has its sights on opening additional dispensary-lounges throughout the state, according to Eater. However, it didn't appear the owners were ready to lay out a full expansion roadmap.8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp first partnered last year, introducing a pair of cannabis-infused non-alcoholic seltzers, according to Eater. On its own, the brewery also sells a variety of hemp-based drinks, including rapper Bun B's Delta-8 seltzer Trillionaire.But there's more on the menu than seltzers at the partners' new dispensary.The shop will carry a full range of cannabis-infused products, including gummies, edibles, flower, vapes and additives, including both its own and those from other brands, Eater reports.