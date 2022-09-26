Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion

Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up on the new dispensary and lounge.

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 2:42 pm

click to enlarge Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp first partnered on a line of cannabis-infused seltzers. - Instagram / 8thWonderBrew
Instagram / 8thWonderBrew
Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp first partnered on a line of cannabis-infused seltzers.
Houston's beer scene appears to be smoking that of other Texas cities when it comes to embracing cannabis culture.

Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to launch a new dispensary and lounge, food news site Eater reports. The companies' 8th Wonder Cannabis venture also will produce its own brand of hemp-based products and operate from the brewer's downtown facility.

What's more, 8th Wonder Cannabis has its sights on opening additional dispensary-lounges throughout the state, according to Eater. However, it didn't appear the owners were ready to lay out a full expansion roadmap.

8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp first partnered last year, introducing a pair of cannabis-infused non-alcoholic seltzers, according to Eater. On its own, the brewery also sells a variety of hemp-based drinks, including rapper Bun B's Delta-8 seltzer Trillionaire. 

But there's more on the menu than seltzers at the partners' new dispensary.

The shop will carry a full range of  cannabis-infused products, including gummies, edibles, flower, vapes and additives, including both its own and those from other brands, Eater reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

Record label releases Sleep’s legendary Dopesmoker LP with actual pot leaves encased inside

By Lee DeVito, Detroit Metro Times

Yes, those are actual pot leaves inside the vinyl.

Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform

By Sanford Nowlin

Medical cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is taking its Cannabus to San Antonio and other cities on a voter-mobilization tour.

Hemp was supposed to save Texas farmers during a drought. It hasn’t yet.

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Bingham, who grows hemp at Bingham Family Vineyards, on Aug. 29, 2022, in Terry County. Though Bingham has had some success with the hemp crops he’s planted, he said he quickly learned that hemp was not drought tolerant.

New study suggests people who smoke weed are no more lazy or apathetic than those who don't

By Sanford Nowlin

A new study from English scientists may help blow holes in the idea that pot users are unmotivated.

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us