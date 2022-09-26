Houston brewery and cannabis manufacturer launch dispensary, promise Texas expansion

click to enlarge
Instagram / 8thWonderBrew
Houston's 8th Wonder Brewery and Bayou City Hemp first partnered on a line of cannabis-infused seltzers.
Houston's beer scene appears to be smoking that of other Texas cities when it comes to embracing cannabis culture.
Houston-based 8th Wonder Brewery and cannabis manufacturer Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to launch a new dispensary and lounge, food news site Eater reports
. The companies' 8th Wonder Cannabis venture also will produce its own brand of hemp-based products and operate from the brewer's downtown facility.
What's more, 8th Wonder Cannabis has its sights on opening additional dispensary-lounges throughout the state, according to Eater. However, it didn't appear the owners were ready to lay out a full expansion roadmap.
8th Wonder and Bayou City Hemp first partnered last year, introducing a pair of cannabis-infused non-alcoholic seltzers, according to Eater. On its own, the brewery also sells a variety of hemp-based drinks, including rapper Bun B's Delta-8 seltzer Trillionaire.
But there's more on the menu than seltzers at the partners' new dispensary.
The shop will carry a full range of cannabis-infused products, including gummies, edibles, flower, vapes and additives, including both its own and those from other brands, Eater reports.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.