Joe Biden wants everyone to know he's not pardoning pot dealers

In a speech, the President said his cannabis pardon doesn't extend people who sell the substance.

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 2:06 pm

click to enlarge President Joe Biden said in a speech that people who use cannabis shouldn't do time, but "you can't sell it." - White House
White House
President Joe Biden said in a speech that people who use cannabis shouldn't do time, but "you can't sell it."
Even though cannabis reform advocates praised President Joe Biden for finally making good on his promise to expunge pot records, the president evidently wants folks to know that clemency doesn't apply to dealers.

During a speech last week at Delaware State University, Biden trumpeted his record on weed but pointed out that the pardon doesn't extend to those who sold the stuff. The disclaimer was first covered by news site Marijuana Moment.

"And I’m keeping my promise that no one — no one should be in jail for merely using or possessing marijuana. None.  None," the Democrat said. "And the records, which hold up people from being able to get jobs and the like, should be totally expunged. Totally expunged. You can’t sell it. But if it’s just use, you’re completely free."

Biden's clemency deal only applies to 6,500 people who committed a federal possession offense or who violated possession law in Washington, D.C., according to Marijuana Moment. Another 2,800 people are now serving time in federal prison for pot convictions that aren’t limited to simple possession.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Fulfill stoner stereotypes by playing disc golf With more than a dozen disc golf courses to choose from, SA has got you covered on this favorite pastime for competitively inclined heads. Photo via Instagram / unclenoodlebob

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Fulfill stoner stereotypes by playing disc golf With more than a dozen disc golf courses to choose from, SA has got you covered on this favorite pastime for competitively inclined heads. Photo via Instagram / unclenoodlebob

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Fulfill stoner stereotypes by playing disc golf With more than a dozen disc golf courses to choose from, SA has got you covered on this favorite pastime for competitively inclined heads. Photo via Instagram / unclenoodlebob

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

CEO of Texas medical cannabis supplier talks about changes he wants from state lawmakers

By Sanford Nowlin

CEO Morris Denton, left, looks at plans for Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation’s growing facility.

Rescheduling cannabis would be a big mistake, activists say

By Steve Neavling, Detroit Metro Times

President Joe Biden directed his administration to reconsider marijuana's classification as a Schedule 1 drug.

Biden announces major federal cannabis reform, including pardoning all possession offenses

By Lee DeVito, Detroit Metro Times

Yes weed can.

One of Texas' approved medical cannabis suppliers negotiating lease for San Antonio dispensary

By Sanford Nowlin

A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, one of Texas' approved cannabis suppliers, harvests buds from marijuana plants.

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us