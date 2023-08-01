LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

New York consumes more cannabis than any other city in the world

Houston landed at No. 6 on the new list, which measures big metros' annual weed use.

By on Tue, Aug 1, 2023 at 2:53 pm

New Yorkers really like their weed, according to a newly released analysis.
Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson
New Yorkers really like their weed, according to a newly released analysis.
New York tops a lot of lists — including the list of biggest cannabis-consuming cities.

The new 2023 Cannabis Global Price Index, compiled by health-information firm CFAH, ranks global metros by their annual weed intake, and the Big Apple apparently knows how to get its toke on. New Yorkers, ahem, jointly consume 62.3 metric tons — or about 137,000 pounds — of the devil's lettuce every year.

That puts Gotham ahead of Sydney, Australia; Los Angeles;  Chicago; and Rome, Italy, which make up the Top 5 in respective order. Houston landed at No. 6, the only Texas city to roll its way into the Top 20.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

