New York consumes more cannabis than any other city in the world

click to enlarge Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson New Yorkers really like their weed, according to a newly released analysis.

New York tops a lot of lists — including the list of biggest cannabis-consuming cities.The new 2023 Cannabis Global Price Index , compiled by health-information firm CFAH, ranks global metros by their annual weed intake, and the Big Apple apparently knows how to get its toke on. New Yorkers, ahem,consume 62.3 metric tons — or about 137,000 pounds — of the devil's lettuce every year.That puts Gotham ahead of Sydney, Australia; Los Angeles; Chicago; and Rome, Italy, which make up the Top 5 in respective order. Houston landed at No. 6, the only Texas city to roll its way into the Top 20.