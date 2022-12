Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Mano Amiga Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities.

The city council for the central Texas town of Harker Heights last month voted to repeal the ordinance approved by voters.

Denton officials are challenging parts of its voter-approved measure, arguing that the city doesn't have the ability to dictate policy changes to local police.

Killeen's city council paused implementation of its ordinance, saying lawmakers need more time review the legal concerns it raises.



Although voters in five Texas cities voted during the midterms to decriminalize cannabis, reporting by Marijuana Moment suggests municipal officials aren't exactly ready to get on board.City councils and other local officials in at least three of those cities are actively working to thwart the reforms approved by voters, according to the news site. Here's a quick rundown:So far, the cities of San Marcos and Elgin, just east of Austin, haven't attempted to swat down their voter-approved decriminalization measures, according to Marijuana Moment. However, activists told the site they're not planning to give up ground.The outcome of those ballot measures could be a barometer for the outcome of a similar petition drive now underway in San Antonio. Organized by Ground Game Texas, the group that worked on other Texas decriminalization votes, the proposal would decriminalize weed and abortion while permanently banning no-knock warrants and police chokeholds.