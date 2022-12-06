Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

City councils and other local officials in at least three of those cities are actively working to thwart the reforms approved by voters, according to the news site. Here's a quick rundown:
- The city council for the central Texas town of Harker Heights last month voted to repeal the ordinance approved by voters.
- Denton officials are challenging parts of its voter-approved measure, arguing that the city doesn't have the ability to dictate policy changes to local police.
- Killeen's city council paused implementation of its ordinance, saying lawmakers need more time review the legal concerns it raises.
The outcome of those ballot measures could be a barometer for the outcome of a similar petition drive now underway in San Antonio. Organized by Ground Game Texas, the group that worked on other Texas decriminalization votes, the proposal would decriminalize weed and abortion while permanently banning no-knock warrants and police chokeholds.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter