Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities. - Courtesy Photo / Mano Amiga
Courtesy Photo / Mano Amiga
Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities.
Although voters in five Texas cities voted during the midterms to decriminalize cannabis, reporting by Marijuana Moment suggests municipal officials aren't exactly ready to get on board.

City councils and other local officials in at least three of those cities are actively working to thwart the reforms approved by voters, according to the news site. Here's a quick rundown:
  • The city council for the central Texas town of Harker Heights last month voted to repeal the ordinance approved by voters.
  • Denton officials are challenging parts of its voter-approved measure, arguing  that the city doesn't have the ability to dictate policy changes to local police.
  • Killeen's city council paused implementation of its ordinance, saying lawmakers need more time review the legal concerns it raises.
So far, the cities of San Marcos and Elgin, just east of Austin, haven't attempted to swat down their voter-approved decriminalization measures, according to Marijuana Moment. However,  activists told the site they're not planning to give up ground.

The outcome of those ballot measures could be a barometer for the outcome of a similar petition drive now underway in San Antonio. Organized by Ground Game Texas, the group that worked on other Texas decriminalization votes, the proposal would decriminalize weed and abortion while permanently banning no-knock warrants and police chokeholds.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive

By Sanford Nowlin

Voters in five Texas cities voted to decriminalize small amounts of week during the midterms.

Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program

By Sanford Nowlin

Candace McCarty uses THC gummies and cannabis oil obtained through Texas' compassionate use program.

Congressman Pete Sessions of Texas blasted for comparing legal marijuana to slavery

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions may not know jack shit about cannabis, but he sure knows he doesn't like it.

Online CBD company Flower Moon Botanicals opens New Braunfels retail spot

By Sanford Nowlin

Flower Moon Botanicals is now selling from a retail trailer.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us