One of Texas' medical marijuana suppliers extends the pickup hours for San Antonio patients

Courtesy Photo / Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation
Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds.
One of the three suppliers under Texas' medical cannabis program has extended pickup hours for San Antonio patients obtaining its wares.
Officials with Austin-based Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation this week said the company is extending prescription pickups at its Alamo City spot
every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Previously, the hours were Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The longer window comes shortly after Texas Original opened a Houston dispensary
this month, its first outside of Austin. Earlier this year, officials confirmed
that San Antonio also is on its "short list" for such a facility.
The company serves most of Texas' major markets with pickup locations such as the one it currently maintains in San Antonio.
