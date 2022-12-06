San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
San Antonio's fancy Windflower Spa is now offering CBD treatments.
Need another sign that CBD has solidly entered the mainstream?
San Antonio's ultra-fancy Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa has introduced a CBD-infused treatment menu at its Windflower Spa. The new services — which include facials, massages, body wraps and more — incorporate Vital Body Therapeutics CBD products, according to an announcement from the resort.
“The utilization of CBD in spa therapies continues to grow due to its wide range of benefits, from a reduction of tension and stress levels to easing chronic pain in joints and muscles," Windflower Assistant Manager Michele Hernandez-Balero said in an emailed statement.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter