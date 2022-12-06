San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa San Antonio's fancy Windflower Spa is now offering CBD treatments.

Need another sign that CBD has solidly entered the mainstream?San Antonio's ultra-fancy Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa has introduced a CBD-infused treatment menu at its Windflower Spa. The new services — which include facials, massages, body wraps and more — incorporate Vital Body Therapeutics CBD products, according to an announcement from the resort.“The utilization of CBD in spa therapies continues to grow due to its wide range of benefits, from a reduction of tension and stress levels to easing chronic pain in joints and muscles," Windflower Assistant Manager Michele Hernandez-Balero said in an emailed statement.