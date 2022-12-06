San Antonio's Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa now offering CBD treatments

Anybody need another sign that CBD has fully entered the mainstream?

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 3:05 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's fancy Windflower Spa is now offering CBD treatments. - Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
Courtesy Photo / Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa
San Antonio's fancy Windflower Spa is now offering CBD treatments.
Need another sign that CBD has solidly entered the mainstream?

San Antonio's ultra-fancy Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa has introduced a CBD-infused treatment menu at its Windflower Spa. The new services — which include facials, massages, body wraps and more — incorporate Vital Body Therapeutics CBD products, according to an announcement from the resort.

“The utilization of CBD in spa therapies continues to grow due to its wide range of benefits, from a reduction of tension and stress levels to easing chronic pain in joints and muscles," Windflower Assistant Manager Michele Hernandez-Balero said in an emailed statement.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

By Sanford Nowlin

Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities.

Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program

By Sanford Nowlin

Candace McCarty uses THC gummies and cannabis oil obtained through Texas' compassionate use program.

Texas cannabis decriminalization victories in midterms bode well for San Antonio petition drive

By Sanford Nowlin

Voters in five Texas cities voted to decriminalize small amounts of week during the midterms.

Youth in the United States are using cannabis more and losing interest in alcohol, new study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Starting in 2014, kids and teens began abusing cannabis more often than alcohol, according to a national analysis.

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us