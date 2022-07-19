Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller calls for expanding state's medical cannabis program

click to enlarge Twitter / @MillerForTexas Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has likened marijuana laws to the failed prohibition of the 1920s.

push for an expansion of the state's compassionate use program, currently one of the most restrictive in the nation. He called on fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature to "make that a top priority in the upcoming legislative session."

Glad Sid took the 1st of the 12 steps to recovery: admitting racism is a problem — Susan Hays (@hays4ag) July 15, 2022