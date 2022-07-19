Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller calls for expanding state's medical cannabis program

'Someone just did a poll,' Miller's Democratic opponent fired back in a tweet.

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 10:45 am

click to enlarge Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has likened marijuana laws to the failed prohibition of the 1920s. - TWITTER / @MILLERFORTEXAS
Twitter / @MillerForTexas
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has likened marijuana laws to the failed prohibition of the 1920s.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller — a GOP politician better known for his inflammatory online presence than an interest in legal reform — has penned an op-ed calling for the state to expand its limited medical marijuana program.

In an essay posted on the Texas Department of Agriculture website, Miller compared efforts to criminalize weed to the failed alcohol prohibition of the 1920s.

"As I look back, I believe that cannabis prohibition came from a place of fear, not from medical science or the analysis of social harm," he wrote. "Sadly, the roots of this came from a history of racism, classism and a large central government with an authoritarian desire to control others. It is as anti-American in its origins as could be imaginable."

While Miller said he doesn't support legalizing pot for recreational use in the state, he pledged to push for an expansion of the state's compassionate use program, currently one of the most restrictive in the nation. He called on fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature to "make that a top priority in the upcoming legislative session."

It's questionable whether Miller can garner support in the Lege while the Texas Senate's agenda is controlled by fellow Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who's repeatedly blocked efforts to liberalize the state's cannabis laws.

Susan Hays, the Democrat running against Miller in November, retweeted his op-ed on Friday, questioning the pro-Trump lawmaker's motivations.

"Someone just did a poll," the Austin attorney said in response. 



In a reply to her original tweet, Hays also got in a zinger that appeared to reference the accusations of racism Miller has faced over his inflammatory social media history: "Glad Sid took the 1st of the 12 steps to recovery: admitting racism is a problem."

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Cannabis Slideshows

Marvel at murals while cars rumble overhead Corner of E. Quincy and N. St. Mary’s Streets under I-35, sanantoniostreetart.org There are few SA stoner diversions that can trump wandering the space beneath the Interstate 35 underpass at the intersection Quincy and St. Mary's streets. Mindblowing murals plus the weird sound of cars thunk-a-thunking along the highway overhead? Sign us up. Right fucking now. Photo via Instagram / sanantoniostreetart

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

Trending

California investment firm spending $22 million to buy Texas medical marijuana cultivation site

By Sanford Nowlin

This rendering shows the growing facility Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is building in Central Texas.

CBD, hemp, delta-8, medical marijuana: Here’s what you need to know about Texas’ pot laws

By Megan Munce and Megan Menchaca, The Texas Tribune

Products containing delta-8 at Oasis CBD Wellness Shop in Brownsville on Nov. 8, 2021.

Texas Republican Party's new platform opposes legalizing pot for recreational use

By Sanford Nowlin

Austin voters will decide in the current election whether they want to decriminalize pot.

Opening of Houston medical cannabis dispensary means San Antonio may be next in line

By Sanford Nowlin

Workers at approved cannabis supplier Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation examine harvested buds.

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us