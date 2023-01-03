Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure

This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.

By on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 at 11:21 am

click to enlarge An ordinance adopted by the city of Killeen would remove criminal penalties for small amounts of pot. - UnSplash / Hakuna Matata
UnSplash / Hakuna Matata
An ordinance adopted by the city of Killeen would remove criminal penalties for small amounts of pot.
Looks like it may take a court battle to settle whether residents of the Central Texas city of Killeen will be able to enjoy the decriminalization of weed that they voted for in November.

Commissioners for Bell County late last month voted unanimously to file a lawsuit against Killeen over the city's adoption of a ballot measure that would lift criminal penalties for possession of small amounts of cannabis, the Killeen Daily Herald reports.

Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told the paper that the city's ordinance raises questions about what happens when a local ballot initiative conflicts with state law.

“The county commissioners voted to direct the county attorney and [me] to get involved in the beginning to get that question answered,” Garza told the Daily Herald. “That is the only way to get it into court to begin a legal action.”

Although voters in five Texas cities voted during the midterms to decriminalize cannabis, local officials in three of those have either dug in their heels or paused implementation. Initially, Killeen's city council pushed back a vote to implement its ordinance, saying it needed more time to review the legal implications.

However,  this is the first lawsuit arising from those disputes, the Daily Herald reports.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts

By Sanford Nowlin

Petition drives such as this one in San Marcos helped activists get decriminalization ordinances on the ballot in five Texas cities.

Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures

By Sanford Nowlin

Group petitioning to let San Antonio voters decide to decriminalize weed nearing 30,000 signatures

Four in five Texas voters think cannabis should be legal for recreational or medical use

By Sanford Nowlin

More than four in five Texans think cannabis should be legal in some form.

Youth in the United States are using cannabis more and losing interest in alcohol, new study finds

By Sanford Nowlin

Starting in 2014, kids and teens began abusing cannabis more often than alcohol, according to a national analysis.

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us