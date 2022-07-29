Texas city of San Marcos certifies petition for vote to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Mano Amiga CJ Cetina and Elle Cross collect signatures at the San Marcos Flea Market.

Activists have passed another milestone in their quest to decriminalize low levels of cannabis possession in the Central Texas city of San Marcos.

The city has certified a petition turned in last month which seeks to end enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses, the Express-News reports. Officials verified the signatures of at least one one-tenth of San Marcos' registered voters, meaning city council now must decide whether to pass the plan or put it on the November ballot.



“Council cannot reject it, and they cannot change any of the language in the policy. All they can do is pass it outright or send it to the ballot,” Sam Benavides, communications director for criminal justice-reform organization Mano Amiga told Austin TV station KXAN.

Mano Amiga and voter mobilization group Ground Game Texas launched the petition drive in February to decriminalize possession of up to four ounces of weed in the city, located about 50 miles north of San Antonio.



Ground Game Texas also led an Austin petition drive which culminated in May with 85% of voters deciding to end low-level cannabis arrests and ban no-knock warrants.

