Texas medical cannabis supplier goodblend opens its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in the state

The supplier is known for its Cannabus, a mobile dispensary and clinic that tours the state.

By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge A goodblend worker cultivates plants at its growing facility. - Instagram / goodblend_tx
Instagram / goodblend_tx
A goodblend worker cultivates plants at its growing facility.
On Tuesday, goodblend — the state-licensed medical cannabis supplier known for its mobile dispensary, the Cannabus — opened its first brick-and-mortar location in Texas.

The South Austin dispensary, located on 7105 E. Riverside Drive, will provide non-smokable product, including gummies, chocolates and tinctures to patients enrolled in the state's medical marijuana program, Austin TV station KVUE reports.

"This will be the first time where you'll be able to come into a convenience store with your prescription and actually order product live on the spot that'll be in our inventory and then leave with it that day," goodblend Community Relations Manager Terrence Baugh told KVUE.

Currently, goodblend offers product to patients in San Antonio and other Texas cities through deliveries at set locations with scheduled pickup times. Baugh told KVUE it's hiring drivers who can conduct the deliveries and work the distributions.

The company is one of only three cannabis suppliers authorized under Texas' medical marijuana program, considered one of the most restrictive in the nation.

March 22, 2023

