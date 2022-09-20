Texas medical cannabis suppliers taking its CannaBus on tour to get voters to push for weed reform

While marijuana reform has emerged as a key issue in the midterms, it's unlikely to see much movement under Texas' political status quo.

By on Tue, Sep 20, 2022 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Medical cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is taking its Cannabus to San Antonio and other cities on a voter-mobilization tour. - Courtesy Photo / goodblend Texas
Courtesy Photo / goodblend Texas
Medical cannabis dispensary goodblend Texas is taking its Cannabus to San Antonio and other cities on a voter-mobilization tour.
One of Texas' three approved medical pot suppliers is taking its mobile dispensary — dubbed the CannabBus — on a statewide tour urging residents to make marijuana reform a major issue in the midterms.

Cannabis company goodblend Texas, will launch its "Ride For Your Rights" tour in Austin this Wednesday and make stops in San Antonio, Abeline, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and Nacogdoches before rolling things up in Killeen Thursday, Oct. 20.

The San Antonio stop is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 19, and online registration is now available.

Texas updated its medical pot laws last year, adding post-traumatic stress disorder and all forms of cancer to its list of qualifying conditions. However, fewer than 30,000 patients are registered in the program, considered one of the most restrictive in the U.S.

"The medical cannabis program will never change unless Texans stand up and make it change," said Reece Fulgham, CEO of Parallel, goodblend's parent company, in an emailed statement. "The 'Ride For Your Rights' CannaBus Tour was designed to educate and galvanize support for expanding access to Texans in need. We hope the support rallied will convince Texas policymakers that there's strong public demand for real, lasting change."

While expanding medical marijuana and legalizing its recreational use have emerged as key midterms issues, neither is likely to build traction under Texas' political status quo.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has repeatedly used his control of the Texas Senate to block reform legislation. What's more, both Gov. Greg Abbott, a fellow Republican, and the Texas GOP remain opposed to legalizing weed for recreational use.

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger.

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service.

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city's first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils.

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

