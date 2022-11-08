Texas single mom being evicted for using medical marijuana she legally obtained through state program

All marijuana is banned from federally funded housing — even when the substance is acquired legally under state law.

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 8:52 am

click to enlarge Candace McCarty uses THC gummies and cannabis oil obtained through Texas' compassionate use program. - Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson
Unsplash / Elsa Olofsson
Candace McCarty uses THC gummies and cannabis oil obtained through Texas' compassionate use program.
In another sign federal law needs to catch up with state cannabis reform efforts, a Texas single mom is facing eviction for possessing medical cannabis she got legally through the state's Compassionate Use Program, Austin TV station KXAN reports.

Candace McCarty is fighting eviction from her apartment complex in Temple after learning that all marijuana is banned from federally funded housing — even when the substance is acquired legally under state law, according to the station.

McCarty, who's on disability for a variety of health issues, told KXAN she uses THC gummies, uses cannabis oil and smokes CBD to remedy her ailments.

A recent transplant to the Lone Star State, McCarty said she's now concerned her ejection from the complex will hurt her chances of landing new housing and leave her family homeless.

“I just want people to know, so they’re not in the same position that I’m in,” she told the station.

