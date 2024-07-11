SUBMIT YOUR PET PAGEANT PHOTOS NOW!

Three more Texas cities, including Dallas, poised to vote on pot decriminalization

Activists appear to have collected enough signatures to force decriminalization votes in Bastrop, Dallas and Lockhart.

By on Thu, Jul 11, 2024 at 1:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Voters in at least five Texas cities have already approved decriminalizing possession of small amounts of weed. - UnSplash / Thought Catalog
UnSplash / Thought Catalog
Voters in at least five Texas cities have already approved decriminalizing possession of small amounts of weed.
Activists appear to have collected enough signatures to put marijuana decriminalization on the ballot in three more Texas cities, according to advocacy group NORML.

If recently circulated petitions are certified by officials in Bastrop, Dallas and Lockhart, voters in those municipalities will decide at the November ballot box whether to ban local police from busting people for low-level pot possession, NORML reports.

Voters in Austin, Denton, Elgin, Killeen and San Marcos already have approved similar measures. Petition drives by reform groups also landed those proposals on local ballots.

Meanwhile, Lubbock voters rejected decriminalization during a May referendum. A similar measure failed with San Antonio voters in 2023, largely because it tied decriminalization to a larger bundle of criminal justice reforms, some of which drew strong opposition from business groups.

In February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued to strike down decriminalization measures approved by voters in Austin, Denton, Elgin, Killeen and San Marcos, claiming the cities were promoting "illicit drugs that harm our communities.” 

A Travis County district judge tossed out Paxton's suit, arguing the Republican attorney general had no legal justification to file the case. Paxton is expected to appeal.

Texas is one of just 19 states where police can still jail people for possessing small amounts of weed, according to a recent Marijuana Policy Project analysis.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Report: Smokeable hemp sold in San Antonio, other Texas cities tests over legal THC limit

By Sanford Nowlin

Some smokeable hemp sold in retail stores is visually indistinguishable from cannabis.

Judge throws out Texas AG's suit challenging voter-backed cannabis decriminalization

By Sanford Nowlin

So far, voters in five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize weed.

San Antonio ranks as one of the least-educated U.S. metros — again

By Michael Karlis

The rankings were based on factors ranging from adults' educational attainment to the quality of local universities.

San Antonio-area supermarket unveils ammunition vending machine

By Michael Karlis

The machine uses ID verification and facial recognition technology to ensure the buyer is at least 21-years-old, according to its manufacturer.

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us