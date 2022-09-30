U.S. Sen. John Cornyn singlehandedly blocks bipartisan bill backing new cannabis research

Had the GOP politician not created the roadblock, the bill would have moved through the Senate and ended up on President Joe Biden's desk.

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 10:25 am

"What? Me contribute to partisan gridlock?" Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
"What? Me contribute to partisan gridlock?" Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has never been particularly enlightened when it comes to cannabis reform. Anybody remember his ludicrous claim from last year that he couldn't support legalizing pot because it would lead to more opioid overdoses?

(Yes, he actually fucking said that.)

Turns out the Texas Republican isn't even willing to green light more medical research into the plant, Marijuana Moment reports.

On Thursday, Big Bad John objected to a plan to fast-track a bipartisan bill created to expand cannabis research, the news site reports, then he declined to explain his objection to the proposal.

Even though Cornyn has previously said he wants more research on weed's medical effects, he objected to the new bill being put on an expedited track called "hotlining." Had he not created a roadblock, it would have moved through the Senate and ended up on President Joe Biden's desk for final approval, Marijuana Moment reports.

Cornyn’s office offered no explanation to the news organization why he rejected the bill. However, a Capitol Hill source told Marijuana Moment that Cornyn is blocking all House bills taken up under unanimous consent because he's pissed off that the Democrat-controlled House hasn't advanced more of his own proposals.

If that's true, it's nice see Cornyn is staying true his frequent calls to end partisanship in Washington.

Cannabis Slideshows

Take in heavy sounds on the St. Mary's Strip San Antonio's near-downtown nightlife district is a good place to treat your ears to stoner-approved sounds, whether they be heavy riffs from a Sell Your Soul-booked show at Faust Tavern to touring psych act at the Paper Tiger. Photo by Daniel Conrad

25 things to do in the San Antonio area when you're stoned AF
DAB House of Hemp 105 Warren St, houseofhemp.square.site This cozy boutique sells a wide selection of juices, coffee, tea and treats. Store owner Gabriel and his knowledgeable staff have been praised for their friendly service. Photo via Instagram / dabhouseofhemp

24 essential San Antonio CBD shops and dispensaries
Located in the Five Points neighborhood, dab prides itself in being the city’s first hemp cafe. Similarly, owners Erika and Gabriel are dedicated to educating the community about the benefits of hemp, while also providing great snacks and treats. From juices and coffee to baked goods, the menu offers hemp-infused products as well as CBD oils. Photo via Instagram / dab_cbd_hemp_cafe

Where to Find CBD-Infused Snacks, Treats in San Antonio
La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

La Di Da Di Da: All the Photos from the Snoop Dogg Show (NSFW)

