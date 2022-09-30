U.S. Sen. John Cornyn singlehandedly blocks bipartisan bill backing new cannabis research

Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
"What? Me contribute to partisan gridlock?" Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn has never been particularly enlightened when it comes to cannabis reform. Anybody remember his ludicrous claim from last year that he couldn't support legalizing pot because it would lead to more opioid overdoses?
(Yes, he actually fucking said that
.)
Turns out the Texas Republican isn't even willing to green light more medical research into the plant, Marijuana Moment reports
.
On Thursday, Big Bad John
objected to a plan to fast-track a bipartisan bill created to expand cannabis research, the news site reports, then he declined to explain his objection to the proposal.
Even though Cornyn has previously said
he wants more research on weed's medical effects, he objected to the new bill being put on an expedited track called "hotlining." Had he not created a roadblock, it would have moved through the Senate and ended up on President Joe Biden's desk for final approval, Marijuana Moment reports.
Cornyn’s office offered no explanation to the news organization why he rejected the bill. However, a Capitol Hill source told Marijuana Moment that Cornyn is blocking all House bills taken up under unanimous consent because he's pissed off that the Democrat-controlled House hasn't advanced more of his own proposals.
If that's true, it's nice see Cornyn is staying true his frequent calls to end partisanship
in Washington.
