10 San Antonio chefs will duke it out next month at third-annual Burger Showdown

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Burger Showdown Attendees of the Burger Showdown taste sliders from the competing chef and vote for a winner.

Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor



Joshua Calderon of the Levy and the San Antonio Spurs



Angelo Gordon of Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine



Louis Halaszyn of CREAM Kitchen and Bar



Geronimo Lopez of Botika



Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary



John O'Larnic of Chef's Backyard



James Richard Smith of toohotfortabc



Dave Terrazas of the Art Institute of San Antonio



Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

Burger lovers will learn how their favorite San Antonio chefs stack up at Burger Showdown 3.0, the third annual installment of the local cooking competition. Edward Villarreal of theonline cooking show will host the event Saturday, Oct. 13 at east-of-downtown brewery Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St. This year’s iteration will raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank while pitting ten culinary pros against each other for a cash prize. Scheduled to compete are:Attendees will taste slider-sized versions of each chef’s creation and vote on their favorite flavor combination to determine who wins. General Admission tickets run approximately $60 and include a slider from each chef, fresh-cut fries and an after-dinner treat. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Alamo Beer. VIP tickets are also available.The event runs 6-9 p.m.