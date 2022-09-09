10 San Antonio chefs will duke it out next month at third-annual Burger Showdown

Burger lovers will learn how their favorite San Antonio chefs stack up at Burger Showdown 3.0, the third annual installment of the local cooking competition.
Edward Villarreal of the Homegrown Chef online cooking show will host the event Saturday, Oct. 13 at east-of-downtown brewery Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St. This year’s iteration will raise money for the San Antonio Food Bank while pitting ten culinary pros against each other for a cash prize. Scheduled to compete are:
- Diana Anderson of JD's Chili Parlor
- Joshua Calderon of the Levy and the San Antonio Spurs
- Angelo Gordon of Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
- Louis Halaszyn of CREAM Kitchen and Bar
- Geronimo Lopez of Botika
- Joseph Thadeus Martinez of Tributary
- John O'Larnic of Chef's Backyard
- James Richard Smith of toohotfortabc
- Dave Terrazas of the Art Institute of San Antonio
- Kristina Zhao of DASHI Sichuan Kitchen + Bar
General Admission tickets run approximately $60 and include a slider from each chef, fresh-cut fries and an after-dinner treat. Drinks aren't included in the price but will be available from Alamo Beer. VIP tickets are also available.
The event runs 6-9 p.m.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.