25 San Antonio restaurants participating in Fourth Annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest

First, it's Girl Scout Cookie season, which you likely already know.
Second, Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas is poised to kick off its Fourth Annual Girl Scout Cookie Flavor Fest.
For this year's Flavor Fest, 25 San Antonio-area restaurants will offer limited-time culinary creations that riff on classic Girl Scout cookie flavors. All locations purchased the cookies for their concoctions from local troupes, meaning the funds go to support local scouting activities.
This year's installment will run Feb. 17-26, and a full list of participating restaurants is available online.
While all of the offerings look delicious, three in particular stood out.
Black Lab Brewing is offering a pre-fixe cookie and beer flight. The pairings include Do-si-dos with the brewpub's Dignowity Common and Girl Scout S'mores paired with its Vanilla Joe, a coffee-vanilla stout.
Clementine, a 2022 James Beard Award finalist, will serve a brownie made with chocolate caramel mousse and rum caramel which features an Adventurefuls cookie on the side.
Tex-Mex staple Los Barrios will offer a creamy vanilla flan garnished with toasted coconut flakes and topped with a Samoas cookie.
