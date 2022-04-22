4/20, Stetson Dance Hall: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Folks wanted details on where to score 4/20-themed meal deals as well as the story surrounding SA's own chef Ed Villarreal, who often cooks with Mary Jane for underground infused dinners. Readers also checked out opening details of a new St. Mary's Strip pizza joint, fluffy pastry outfit The Beignet Stand and new country-western venue Stetson Dance Hall.
Read on for more.
- These San Antonio eateries are offering munchie-busting meal deals and parties for 4/20
- Stetson Dance Hall, the country bar taking over San Antonio’s old Cooter Browns, will open May 27
- Cannabis Cookery: San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal blazes a culinary trail for marijuana
- San Antonio's The Beignet Stand to hold grand opening of brick-and-mortar space Wednesday
- Late-night taco spot opening on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip in former Pizza Party location