7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

The Arkansas-based chain has three locations in North Texas, and it's entering the Alamo City after an influx of coffee competitors.

By on Fri, Dec 2, 2022 at 11:27 am

Arkansas-based chain 7Brew plans to break ground in 2023. - Facebook / 7Brew Coffee
Arkansas-based chain 7Brew plans to break ground in 2023.
The 7Brew Drive Thru Coffee Chain plans to open its first San Antonio location next year, state regulatory paperwork shows.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company plans to break ground on a store at 4825 Walzem Road near Windcrest, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

7Brew's claim to fame is offering customers seven unique brew options, including  The Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve latte, and the Smooth 7, a white chocolate and Irish cream breve latte.

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name. - Facebook / 7Brew Coffee
7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

The chain also offers a laundry list of syrup options for those looking to personalize their java. It also offers a neon beverage called Seven Energy for those looking to up their caffeine consumption.

While 7Brew is new to San Antonio, it already has three outlets in North Texas. The company is entering the Alamo City after an influx of coffee competitors including Dutch Bros, Red Runner and Black Coffee.

