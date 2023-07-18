A new bar may be popping up underneath downtown San Antonio's St. Mary's Street Bridge

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Lake | Flato Architects
Rendering of the proposed outdoor bar situated under the St. Mary’s Street Bridge.
The minds behind the Canopy by Hilton and The Esquire Tavern have submitted plans to the city for a unique drinking spot that will take over the space under the St. Mary’s Street bridge.
Local architecture firm Lake Flato submitted conceptual designs to the city’s Historic and Design Review Commission for an outdoor bar situated under the St. Mary’s Street Bridge next to the Canopy by Hilton, a new-ish luxury hotel
at the corner of St. Mary’s and Commerce Streets. Renderings show a full service bar and tables directly under the bridge.
Documents note that all of the additions would "float off of [the] back wall," leaving the historic stone under the bridge undisturbed. Plans also propose painting of the bridge's supporting wall and beams, as well as digital projections and lighting on the underside of the bridge. The documents also mention the phrase, “Under the Bridge” several times, but it’s not clear whether that will be the official name of the new river-level drinkery.
The designs list 155 E. Commerce Hotel, an entity associated with Canopy and its developer Chris Hill, as the owner of the property for the River Walk level bar. Architect and preservationist Hill also owns downtown’s Esquire Tavern, Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern, Hugman’s Oasis and the recently opened Tokyo Cowboy
The item will go before HDRC for approval on Wednesday.
The Current
reached out to Hill for comment, but had not heard back by press time.
