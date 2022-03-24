A San Antonio nightclub will give out $1,000 in Selena lookalike contest this Friday

click to enlarge Facebook / Selena Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla would have been 51 this year.

Industry, a North San Antonio nightspot, will pay out a total of $1,000 this Friday in a lookalike contest dedicated to the late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.The club encouraged folks to “bust out the red lipstick and bustier” in a social media post announcing the contest, which gets underway at 11:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners will take home $500, $300 and $200 respectively.South Texans can likely expect more tributes to the beloved star in the coming weeks, since the anniversary of her death (March 31) and birthday (April 16) are both approaching.Known for throwback beats from the 1980s along with more modern dance sounds, Industry is located at 8021 Pinebrook Dr.