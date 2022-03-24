Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

A San Antonio nightclub will give out $1,000 in Selena lookalike contest this Friday

The club is encouraging folks to “bust out the red lipstick and bustier.”

By on Thu, Mar 24, 2022 at 2:16 pm

click to enlarge Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla would have been 51 this year. - FACEBOOK / SELENA
Facebook / Selena
Tejano icon Selena Quintanilla would have been 51 this year.
Industry, a North San Antonio nightspot, will pay out a total of $1,000 this Friday in a lookalike contest dedicated to the late Tejano star Selena Quintanilla.

The club encouraged folks to “bust out the red lipstick and bustier” in a social media post announcing the contest, which gets underway at 11:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners will take home $500, $300 and $200 respectively.

South Texans can likely expect more tributes to the beloved star in the coming weeks, since the anniversary of her death (March 31) and birthday (April 16) are both approaching.

Known for throwback beats from the 1980s along with more modern dance sounds, Industry is located at 8021 Pinebrook Dr.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent! Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown

Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent! Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown

Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent! Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown

Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

Trending

San Antonio’s far West Side will gain a new P.F. Chang's To Go concept this summer

By Nina Rangel

P.F. Chang’s To Go can be found in New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas and overseas.

San Antonio will host four-day food fest this fall in partnership with James Beard Foundation

By Nina Rangel

The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will welcome more than 100 chefs to San Antonio's Travis Park as part of its culinary market.

San Antonio’s Barbacoa and Big Red Festival to return this fall after a two-year hiatus

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is scheduled for an October return.

San Antonio chef Robbie Nowlin is back and heading up the highly anticipated Allora

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Robbie Nowlin is back and heading up the highly anticipated Allora

Also in Food & Drink

Bar Loretta wins with its comfortable vibe and hand with familiar Texas flavors

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta Chef Paul Petersen's griddled green onion polenta cake.

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us