WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Acclaimed San Antonio-area burger spot Alamo Springs Cafe permanently closed

The Fredericksburg burger joint is the latest in a wave of local restaurant closures.

By on Mon, Aug 5, 2024 at 12:14 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Alamo Springs Cafe is known for its burgers and down-home vibes. - Facebook / Alamo Springs Cafe
Facebook / Alamo Springs Cafe
Alamo Springs Cafe is known for its burgers and down-home vibes.
Alamo Springs Cafe, a Fredericksburg dining staple that's won raves for its burgers and comfort fare, permanently closed its doors at the beginning of the month after 18 years in business.

In a Facebook post discussing the closure, owner Brian O'Neill cited financial troubles as the reason behind his decision. "Our closing is occurring solely based on our present financial predicament. The cafe survived  COVID, but barely," he explained.

"Unfortunately we have found it impossible to find traditional funding to make our final payment to the old owners," he added.

The Daytripper, a Texas travel show carried by PBS affiliates, visited Alamo Springs Cafe in a video from 2021 and raved about its food. Texas Monthly also featured the restaurant's green chile burger on the cover of its 50 Greatest Burgers in Texas issue in August 2009. 

Alamo Springs is the latest in a recent wave of San Antonio-area restaurant closures that's included Peruvian-fusion spot Botika, cocktail hotspot Blue Box and long-running Cajun restaurant Acadiana Café.

MySA reports that Alamo Springs' Yelp page lists it as temporarily closed with a reopening scheduled for April 2025. However, O'Neill told the Express-News the Yelp page is incorrect, and Alamo Springs' closure is permanent.

"I do not know what will happen moving forward with the cafe but I do know that I will miss both it and the new friends that I made," O'Neill said in the Facebook post. "The simple goal here when I bought the cafe was to serve great food with a friendly smile in a clean, safe place that respected its past. I believe we did that. Thanks again to all who’ve visited."

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

H.P. Lovecraft-inspired bar and gallery opening Friday in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

The signature cocktail menu will feature drinks named after doom metal songs.

San Antonio-area restaurant rumored to be haunted is closing, going up for sale

By Michael Karlis

Fluff's White House Cafe has been a popular hangout spot since the early 1900s.

San Antonio's South BBQ asks for help after smoker stolen from parking lot

By Michael Karlis

An Oyler 1300 smoker was stolen from South BBQ and Kitchen's parking lot early Thursday.

H-E-B opens another True Texas BBQ location in San Antonio

By Stephanie Koithan

True Texas BBQ is known for slow-roasted meats and grocery store convenience.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us