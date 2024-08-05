Acclaimed San Antonio-area burger spot Alamo Springs Cafe permanently closed

In a Facebook post discussing the closure, owner Brian O'Neill cited financial troubles as the reason behind his decision. "Our closing is occurring solely based on our present financial predicament. The cafe survived COVID, but barely," he explained.
"Unfortunately we have found it impossible to find traditional funding to make our final payment to the old owners," he added.
The Daytripper, a Texas travel show carried by PBS affiliates, visited Alamo Springs Cafe in a video from 2021 and raved about its food. Texas Monthly also featured the restaurant's green chile burger on the cover of its 50 Greatest Burgers in Texas issue in August 2009.
Alamo Springs is the latest in a recent wave of San Antonio-area restaurant closures that's included Peruvian-fusion spot Botika, cocktail hotspot Blue Box and long-running Cajun restaurant Acadiana Café.
MySA reports that Alamo Springs' Yelp page lists it as temporarily closed with a reopening scheduled for April 2025. However, O'Neill told the Express-News the Yelp page is incorrect, and Alamo Springs' closure is permanent.
"I do not know what will happen moving forward with the cafe but I do know that I will miss both it and the new friends that I made," O'Neill said in the Facebook post. "The simple goal here when I bought the cafe was to serve great food with a friendly smile in a clean, safe place that respected its past. I believe we did that. Thanks again to all who’ve visited."
