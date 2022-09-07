Adults-only Brunch Fest to take over San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar Sept. 24

click to enlarge
Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke BBQ + Skybar is located near downtown San Antonio.
Massive downtown nightspot Smoke BBQ + Skybar is welcoming weekend warriors and day drinkers to the third iteration of its San Antonio Brunch Festival, slated for Saturday, Sept. 24.
The event will feature an array of eateries, including Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and Sari Sari Supper Club, serving small bites and brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets to the San Antonio Brunch Festival
are available online — $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP — until Sunday, September 18. Brunch fiends can also purchase tickets at the door for a slightly higher cost: $85 for GA and $150 for VIP.
The event is only open to those 21 and up. Smoke BBQ is located at 501 East Crockett St.
GA ticketholders will be able to nosh on unlimited bites and purchase brunch-approved tipples such as mimosas and bloody marys. VIP ticketholders get an hour of access to an open bar, 10:30 a.m. entry and access to special areas.
Live music by the E7 Band plus beats by DJ Mystik and DJ E-Phlat Music will things moving.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Faith Bound Street Ministry
, a nonprofit serving San Antonio’s houseless, low-income and impoverished communities.
