Adults-only Brunch Fest to take over San Antonio's Smoke BBQ + Skybar Sept. 24

The event will feature an array of eateries, including Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and Sari Sari Supper Club, serving small bites and brunch cocktails.

By on Wed, Sep 7, 2022 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge Smoke BBQ + Skybar is located near downtown San Antonio. - Instagram / smokesanantonio
Instagram / smokesanantonio
Smoke BBQ + Skybar is located near downtown San Antonio.
Massive downtown nightspot Smoke BBQ + Skybar is welcoming weekend warriors and day drinkers to the third iteration of its San Antonio Brunch Festival, slated for Saturday, Sept. 24.

The event will feature an array of eateries, including Alamo Biscuit Co., Magnolia Pancake Haus, Scooped Cookie Dough Bar and Sari Sari Supper Club, serving small bites and brunch cocktails from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Tickets to the San Antonio Brunch Festival are available online — $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP — until Sunday, September 18. Brunch fiends can also purchase tickets at the door for a slightly higher cost: $85 for GA and $150 for VIP.

The event is only open to those 21 and up. Smoke BBQ is located at 501 East Crockett St.

GA ticketholders will be able to nosh on unlimited bites and purchase brunch-approved tipples such as mimosas and bloody marys. VIP ticketholders get an hour of access to an open bar, 10:30 a.m. entry and access to special areas.

Live music by the E7 Band plus beats by DJ Mystik and DJ E-Phlat Music will things moving.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Faith Bound Street Ministry, a nonprofit serving San Antonio’s houseless, low-income and impoverished communities.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022
All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022

All the fun-loving folks we saw at Whiskey Business 2022
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen 103 E Jones Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215, (210) 446-9303, elsewheretexas.com Elsewhere’s notoriety starts with its impressive outdoor space, replete with larger-than-life art installations primed for your next selfie. If you’re more of a food-focused social media fiend, there are also plenty of food options to snap. Photo via Instagram / elsewheresatx

The 23 most Instagram-worthy bars and restaurants in San Antonio

Trending

Historic Southtown San Antonio building gutted by 2020 fire could have second life as coffee shop

By Nina Rangel

A coffee shop is headed to this Southtown building gutted in a 2020 blaze.

Full Goods Diner at San Antonio's Pearl complex sets Sept. 22 opening date

By Nina Rangel

Full Goods Diner will open this month in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

San Antonio's CommonWealth Coffeehouse taking over former Rosella location on Jones Avenue

By Ben Olivo, The San Antonio Heron

A sign advertises CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery as the next tenant of this restaurant space on East Jones Avenue.

Three San Antonio coffee spots make Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada list

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s Brevity Coffee is one of Yelp’s Top 100 Coffee Shops in the U.S. and Canada.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Mixtli showcases the cuisine of Mexico City in an elegant 10-course tasting menu

By Ron Bechtol

Mixtli has dubbed the current iteration of its menu "500 Years of Mexico City."

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us