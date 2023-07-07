After brief closure, San Antonio's lauded Carnitas Lonja reopens in new building

After a brief hiatus announced by its owner last week, the spot is serving from a different building in the same south-of-downtown complex.
In a Thursday Instagram post, chef-owner Alex Paredes let fans know he's back to slinging steaming Michoacán carnitas in the space next to Carnitas Lonja’s old location.
“Hola amigos, we are back!” the post read. “Same carnitas, new building.”
Carnitas Lonja temporarily closed Sunday, June 25. At the time, Paredes said the eatery was taking “a short break,” and that a new pizza joint, Lovers Pizzeria, would begin serving New York-style slices and whole pies from its building.
Parades is unaffiliated with Lovers Pizza.
Both restaurants are located at 1107 Roosevelt Ave. Carnitas Lonja is open 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or sell out.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed